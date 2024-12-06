DERMS Market Size to Reach $1.44 billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "DERMS Market"

251 - Tables

52 - Figures

278 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256436187

Industrial, by End-User

Industrial end-user sector dominates the DERMS market, outweighing the commercial and residential segments due to the sheer volume of power consumed in this sector and its critical need for efficient energy management. Manufacturing, mining, and heavy engineering industries require reliable cost-effective power solutions to continue operations at reduced energy costs. Benefits for industries include the optimization of energy consumption, resource integration from renewable sources, and stability of the grid. All this is important in minimizing downtime and ensuring sustainability. Moreover, industrial installations generally have larger budgets and infrastructure readiness to implement DERMS than the commercial and residential sectors, which makes them the leaders in this market.

Solar PV, by Application

The Application segment is further segmented into 6 types: Solar PV Systems, Wind Energy Systems, Energy Storage, Combined Heat & Power Systems, EV Charging Solutions, Other Applications. Solar PV segment is expected to drive the market. The large-scale adoption of solar energy around the world has made it a major source of renewable resources. Their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and clean mode of energy generation have made them highly popular across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Also, DERMS play a critical role in optimizing the integration of solar PV systems into the grid, managing variability in generation, and ensuring grid stability. Other drivers of solar PV dominance in the DERMS market include supportive government policies, declining solar panel costs, and the increasing demand for decentralized energy solutions.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the largest growing region in the DERMS market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing energy demand. In addition, regions strongly focus on the adoption of renewable energy, especially solar and wind. Therefore, DERMS becomes necessary for the efficient integration of distributed energy resources into the grid. These policies, subsidies, and investments in smart grid infrastructure by governments in countries like China, India, and Japan are promoting increased energy reliability and sustainability. Furthermore, the region's market growth is further augmented by the penetrating growth of advanced technologies and increasing end-user awareness about energy efficiency.

Key Players

Key players in the global DERMS Market include Siemens (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Switzerland), among others. The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256436187

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is an energy management and automation company. The company develops related technologies and solutions for electricity distribution. Its major products include automation and control products; low voltage products and systems; solar and energy storage; medium voltage distribution and grid automation; and critical power, cooling, and racks. The company serves various industries, including banking and finance, food and beverage, healthcare, life sciences, marine, metals, minerals and cement, mining, oil and gas, retail, and automotive and mobility. The company operates through two segments, namely, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers DISTRIBUTED ENERGY RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM market solution through Energy Management segment. Energy Management leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Group's go-to-market is oriented to address customer needs across its four end-markets of Buildings, Data Centers, Industry and Infrastructure, supported by a worldwide partner network.

Siemens

Siemens is a global technology company specializing in digitalization, electrification, and automation across industries like energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and mobility. The company is organized into key divisions: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, and Siemens Healthineers. Siemens is a major player in the decarbonization movement, leveraging its global presence to innovate in areas such as smart cities, renewable energy, and healthcare technologies. The company offers DISTRIBUTED ENERGY RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM market solution through Smart Infrastructure segment. Smart Infrastructure's versatile portfolio consists of buildings, electrification, and electrical products. Siemens has geographic presence in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (C.I.S), Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Virtual Power Plant Market

Smart Grid Market

Smart Meter Market

Get access to the latest updates on DERMS Companies and DERMS Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets