DermTech 2.0 Expands DermTech Stratum™, a Non-Invasive Skin Genomics Service Offering

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech 2.0 ("DermTech LLC" or "The Company"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by DermTech's proprietary non-invasive Smart Sticker® skin sample collection platform, announced today the expansion of its precision biomarker service offering, DermTech Stratum™. DermTech Stratum offers genomic and other analyses of lesional and non-lesional skin samples for biopharmaceutical and research partners. In addition to platform and biomarker services, DermTech Stratum now also offers access to its carefully curated and unique clinical tissue bank with over 10,000 non-invasively obtained skin samples from numerous immunological and inflammatory skin conditions including atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, vitiligo, lupus, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis as well as skin cancers including CTCL, BCC, SCC, and melanoma. Actinic keratosis, lichenoid keratosis, and ichthyosis samples are also available from the non-invasively obtained bank.

The DermTech Stratum platform and service offerings are appropriate for indications where skin is the target or a surrogate target organ. They are being used to support drug discovery and development focused on cancers and inflammatory diseases in clinical research studies. DermTech Stratum services have been trusted by over 30 pharma and research partners.

"We are excited to announce this next stage of DermTech Stratum services and believe the addition of clinical tissue bank samples offers an immense time and cost savings benefit to our customers," commented DermTech 2.0 President, Dr. Burkhard Jansen.

The DermTech Smart Sticker® provides a 19mm collection area for lesional and non-lesional samples, collecting approximately 1.5mg of representative stratum corneum tissue, eliminating the need for often hard to obtain surgical biopsies in clinical research studies. Once collected, the sample does not require fixation or refrigeration and preserves genomic and proteomic material from the skin for up to 15 days at room temperature and more than a year when stored at -80C. For additional information on DermTech Stratum, please visit the Stratum website at www.dermtechstratum.com.

