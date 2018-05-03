DermTech Announces Melanoma Research Foundation Walk Support

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, announced it is partnering with the Melanoma Research Foundation in support of five Miles for Melanoma Run/Walks held throughout the US, kicking off this month during Melanoma Awareness Month. The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is leading the way to transform melanoma from one of the deadliest cancers to one of the most treatable through research, education and advocacy. Miles for Melanoma is a way people come together to take action and help support this fight. DermTech's Pigmented Lesion Assay is a truly non-invasive breakthrough in melanoma detection. It utilizes a proprietary process to extract RNA from skin tissue samples collected using an adhesive patch. DermTech is proud to be the Local Presenting Sponsor at upcoming walks in Washington DC, May 5th and in Los Angeles, May 19th .
About DermTech
DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional information visit: dermtech.com.
About the MRF
The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest non-profit in the country working exclusively in the area of melanoma. Since its founding, the MRF has distributed millions of dollars to support scientific research focused on melanoma, its causes and prevention. This commitment to research is led by a Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of the leading melanoma researchers and clinicians in the world. Through a number of patient education and awareness activities, the MRF impacts tens of thousands of people affected by melanoma each year.
Contact:
DermTech, Inc.
Sarah Dion, MBA
VP, Sales and Marketing
(858) 450-4222
sdion@dermtech.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermtech-announces-melanoma-research-foundation-walk-support-300641683.html
SOURCE DermTech, Inc.
Share this article