About DermTech

DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional information visit: dermtech.com.

About the MRF

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest non-profit in the country working exclusively in the area of melanoma. Since its founding, the MRF has distributed millions of dollars to support scientific research focused on melanoma, its causes and prevention. This commitment to research is led by a Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of the leading melanoma researchers and clinicians in the world. Through a number of patient education and awareness activities, the MRF impacts tens of thousands of people affected by melanoma each year.

Contact:

DermTech, Inc.

Sarah Dion, MBA

VP, Sales and Marketing

(858) 450-4222

sdion@dermtech.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermtech-announces-melanoma-research-foundation-walk-support-300641683.html

SOURCE DermTech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dermtech.com

