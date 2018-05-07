DermTech Announces Publication of "Gene Expression Analysis Differentiates Melanomas from Spitz Nevi"

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, announced the publication of "Gene Expression Analysis Differentiates Melanomas from Spitz Nevi" in the May edition of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. Pediatric Spitz nevi pose significant diagnostic challenges to physicians and dermatopathologists with the current image-recognition based standard. In this clinical study, gene expression patterns of pigmented lesions from FFPE tissue block samples were investigated. PRAME gene expression was shown to be a valuable molecular aid to differentiate melanomas from Spitz nevi, a group of pigmented lesions that can be particularly difficult to assess in children and young adults.
"Image recognition focused dermatopathology is not only the current clinical standard of pigmented lesion management, it also has inherent limitations in cases where morphological correlates may not have developed yet or where morphological features of malignant and benign skin lesions overlap like in Spitz nevi. The ability to best care for our patients will likely improve as our understanding of gene expression and other molecular risk factors grows," said Dr. Burkhard Jansen, DermTech's Chief Medical Officer.
About DermTech
DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional information visit dermtech.com.
