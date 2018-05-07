DermTech Announces Publication of "Gene Expression Analysis Differentiates Melanomas from Spitz Nevi"

"Image recognition focused dermatopathology is not only the current clinical standard of pigmented lesion management, it also has inherent limitations in cases where morphological correlates may not have developed yet or where morphological features of malignant and benign skin lesions overlap like in Spitz nevi. The ability to best care for our patients will likely improve as our understanding of gene expression and other molecular risk factors grows," said Dr. Burkhard Jansen, DermTech's Chief Medical Officer.

DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional information visit dermtech.com.

