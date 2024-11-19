DermTech Publishes Study Demonstrating Efficacy of Noninvasive Melanoma Test Across All Fitzpatrick Skin Types in JAAD

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech, LLC, a leader in precision dermatology offering non-invasive skin genomics solutions, today announced the publication of an important study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) entitled "Clinical Performance of a Noninvasive Melanoma Rule-Out Test Across Fitzpatrick Skin Types."

This study assessed the DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT) across all skin types in a real-world clinical setting (73 sites) and compared the test's performance in patients with Fitzpatrick skin phototypes I-III (n=4,152) to its performance in patients with skin phototypes IV-VI (n=130). Performance metrics were also analyzed for a cohort of DMT-negative lesions with at least six months of follow-up or biopsy results.

The results showed that the negative predictive value (NPV) for both groups (I-III and IV-VI) exceeded 99%. Notably, the 95% confidence interval indicated no significant difference in performance metrics – sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV), or NPV - between the skin phototype groups.

"This study demonstrated that regardless of a patient's skin type, the DMT can augment the detection of melanoma at an early stage, while reducing the number of biopsies performed for benign lesions that mimic melanoma," said Maral Kibarian Skelsey, MD, lead author and medical director of the Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington. "The high NPV indicates that a negative result for a suspicious or equivocal pigmented lesion makes it highly unlikely to be a melanoma."

Neal Bhatia, M.D., director of Therapeutics Clinical Research and a co-author of the study, added "This study shows that the DMT can help clinicians improve outcomes for patients with cutaneous melanomas across all skin types. This represents significant progress toward making this test available for patients with Fitzpatrick skin types IV-VI, which is important because ruling out melanoma in this population can pose unique challenges. The genomic information provided by the DMT can help guide biopsy decisions for suspicious pigmented lesions across all skin types."

About DermTech, LLC

DermTech, LLC is a leader in precision dermatology offering non-invasive skin genomics solutions. Led by a dedicated team of dermatologists, dermatopathologists and experienced laboratory and industry professionals, DermTech, LLC, develops and markets products that facilitate the assessment of skin cancer. For additional information, please visit DermTech .

SOURCE DermTech LLC