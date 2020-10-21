Derrick Porter, CEO of Beauty Industry Group (BIG), Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 In the Utah Region

"I couldn't be more pleased with this recognition by Ernst & Young," said Porter. "Being selected from among such an outstanding field of entrepreneurial talent and leadership in Utah is a true honor, and I'm excited to share this accolade with the truly gifted and dedicated BIG team."

Over the last 13 years, Porter has created and built what today is known as Beauty Industry Group (BIG), a holding company that owns and operates brands within the beauty industry. Global in scope, BIG products are sold to 35,000+ salons and stylists in 165 countries.

Prior to his tenure at BIG, Porter built and operated Porter Brown Distribution (PBD), a third-party logistics company with facilities in Texas, Colorado and Utah. He graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Technical Sales from Weber State University and obtained an MBA from The Ohio State University. He resides in Salt Lake City with his wife and five children.

Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur of The Year® program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards in November.

