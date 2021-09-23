Derrick Tatum of Elite Talent Football Academy Helps Over 500 Students with Football Scholarships

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Derrick Tatum and the team at Elite Talent Football Academy have created one of the top football programs in Georgia and probably the entire United States, considering the level of influence on students across the nation. This prominent academy has given the needed exposure to young, talented football players, with Derrick creating an effective 4-step process to help over 500 students get football scholarships.

Derrick Tatum

Evaluation - playing the right position that college recruits.

Exposure - sending film out learning the "Social Media game."

Camps-Which camps to go to?

Building Relationships - Learning what to say to college Coaches to build Relationships.

The Ex-College and NFL Player currently has the biggest influence on the sports through Elite Talent Football, with every major training program, 7v7, and High School Football Program in Atlanta having students from the academy. Derrick helps parents struggling with getting offers, enabling them to live the dream of a football scholarship through his recruiting program and football camps.

Some of the students from Elite Talent Football Academy are already in college, including DJ Turner Michigan, Ricky White Jr WR MSU, Josh Downs WR UNC, Chief Borders UF, Jordan Hancock OSU, Carlos Delrio Florida UF, Demarko Williams Ole Miss. Isaiah Bond UF Commit, Jamal Hill S, Oregon just name a few of the students we have in our program. Rashad Torrence UF, Samuel Shenker Auburn, and Khalil Anderson Pitt, Isaiah, Pryor Notre Dame, Jamyest Willams GA State.

The academy's next group of stars with offers still in high school include Trequon Fegans MIA Commit, Anquan Fegans 2025 S, Isaiah Bond WR UF Commit 2022, Craig Clinkscales RB, Boston College Commit 2022, Isaiah Abbey RB Harvard Commit 2022, Marquis Killebrew UGA Commit 2022, Denylon Morissette 2022, Levi Brown 2022, Army, Denzel Alexander Louis, Valpariaso 2022, Jeremy Harris Jr 2027 QB, Quentin Thomas 2023, Raul Aguirre 2023, Bryce Clavon 2024 OKL Commit. John Cineas 2024

Future stars of 2022 and beyond are Jayden Davis 2023 10 Power 5 offers S, Caleb Downs 20 Power 5 offers, Aaron Gates 2023 UF Commit ATH, Cam Mathews DL 2024, Nathan Jones 2023 OL Morgan State, Dyson Bell 2023 ATH, Damon Gaskin 2022 DL, Miles Beaty 2022 S, Zion Marseille, 2022 DL, Ben Krzeminski 2022 WR, Brock Mozoki 2023 LB, Jason Brown jr 2023 DB/WR, Evan Unruh QB 2022, Damarcus Creecy QB 2023, Mcadden Smith, Jordan Colon 2028 ATH,

Julian Sease 2027 ATH, Smith 2025 ATH, Jeremy Harris 2027 QB, Maddox Simmons 2027 ATH, Chad Alexander 2023 ATH, Harry Smalls Jr 2025 RB, Davinci Allen 2025 ATH, Daniel Long TE 2023, Maurice Morris 2022 DT, Bryce Brown 2022 WR, Zion Bryan WR 2024

Thepast 7 years, over 180 students got offers from Elite Talent Academy and over 450 picked up offers after attending their camps. Elite Talent will also be running 8 Camps in various cities in the Southeast.

Derrick Tatum is also the Director of AAU Football and is helping start the AAU League of Champions 7v7 league this Spring in Atlanta, Chattanooga, and Nashville.

Sign up for Elite Talent Masterclass, an intensive 2-hour course that provides steps on how to build relationships, explains the recruiting process and how to get exposure that leads to offers, visit – https://elitetalentfootball.clickfunnels.com/webinar-registration1585071612831 .

Interested parents can also register their son for a chance to become the next football star here - https://bit.ly/3mBTcI9 .

For more information about Elite Talent Academy and the programs offered, visit - www.elitetalentfootball.com

Media Contact Details

Derrick Tatum

404-220-9633

[email protected]

www.elitetalentfootball.com

SOURCE Elite Talent Football LLC