Derse to Celebrate Groundbreaking of Future Global Headquarters in Oak Creek

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Derse, a global experiential marketing company headquartered in Milwaukee, will celebrate the groundbreaking of its future global headquarters and experience center in Oak Creek on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The ceremony marks Derse's continued investment in southeastern Wisconsin and its commitment to supporting future growth, innovation, and collaboration. Company leadership, community officials, and regional business leaders will gather to commemorate this important milestone.

Derse's future headquarters in Oak Creek.

"This groundbreaking represents an exciting new chapter for Derse," said Brett Haney, Chief Executive Officer of Derse. "As we continue to grow, we're investing in a space that reflects who we are today and supports where we're headed tomorrow. We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our employees, partners, and the Oak Creek community."

WHAT

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Derse's Future Global Headquarters and Client Experience Center

WHEN

Friday, July 17, 2026

3:30 p.m. – Ceremony begins

Approximately 4:00 p.m. – Ceremonial shovel turn and photo opportunity

WHERE

Future Derse Global Headquarters Site

10300 South Oakview Parkway

Oak Creek, Wisconsin

(Media parking and check-in information will be provided upon RSVP.)

SCHEDULED PARTICIPANTS

Brett Haney, Chief Executive Officer, Derse

Bill Haney, Chairman, Derse

Bill McNamara, Vice Chairman, Derse

Dan Bukiewicz, Mayor, City of Oak Creek

Gale Klappa, Co-Chair, Milwaukee 7; Chairman Emeritus, WEC Energy Group

Interview opportunities with company and community leaders will be available following the ceremony.

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Ceremonial shovel turn

Executive leadership and community officials

Future global headquarters site

Architectural renderings of the future headquarters

Interview opportunities with company and community leaders

MEDIA RSVP

Media interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to:

Stacey Nelson

Vice President, Marketing

Derse

[email protected]

414-795-9899

About Derse

Derse is a privately held global experiential marketing company that designs, builds, and manages exhibits, events, and branded environments that help leading brands create meaningful connections with their audiences. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Derse serves clients worldwide through an integrated network of offices and production facilities.

Media Contact:

Stacey Nelson

Vice President, Marketing

Derse

[email protected]

414-795-9899

SOURCE DERSE, INC.