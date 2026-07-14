Derse to Celebrate Groundbreaking of Future Global Headquarters in Oak Creek

News provided byDERSE, INC.
Jul 14, 2026, 10:00 ET
MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Derse, a global experiential marketing company headquartered in Milwaukee, will celebrate the groundbreaking of its future global headquarters and experience center in Oak Creek on Friday, July 17, 2026.
The ceremony marks Derse's continued investment in southeastern Wisconsin and its commitment to supporting future growth, innovation, and collaboration. Company leadership, community officials, and regional business leaders will gather to commemorate this important milestone.
"This groundbreaking represents an exciting new chapter for Derse," said Brett Haney, Chief Executive Officer of Derse. "As we continue to grow, we're investing in a space that reflects who we are today and supports where we're headed tomorrow. We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our employees, partners, and the Oak Creek community."
WHAT
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Derse's Future Global Headquarters and Client Experience Center
WHEN
Friday, July 17, 2026
3:30 p.m. – Ceremony begins
Approximately 4:00 p.m. – Ceremonial shovel turn and photo opportunity
WHERE
Future Derse Global Headquarters Site
10300 South Oakview Parkway
Oak Creek, Wisconsin
(Media parking and check-in information will be provided upon RSVP.)
SCHEDULED PARTICIPANTS
- Brett Haney, Chief Executive Officer, Derse
- Bill Haney, Chairman, Derse
- Bill McNamara, Vice Chairman, Derse
- Dan Bukiewicz, Mayor, City of Oak Creek
- Gale Klappa, Co-Chair, Milwaukee 7; Chairman Emeritus, WEC Energy Group
Interview opportunities with company and community leaders will be available following the ceremony.
VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES
- Ceremonial shovel turn
- Executive leadership and community officials
- Future global headquarters site
- Architectural renderings of the future headquarters
- Interview opportunities with company and community leaders
MEDIA RSVP
Media interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to:
Stacey Nelson
Vice President, Marketing
Derse
[email protected]
414-795-9899
About Derse
Derse is a privately held global experiential marketing company that designs, builds, and manages exhibits, events, and branded environments that help leading brands create meaningful connections with their audiences. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Derse serves clients worldwide through an integrated network of offices and production facilities.
Media Contact:
Stacey Nelson
Vice President, Marketing
Derse
[email protected]
414-795-9899
SOURCE DERSE, INC.
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