Derysq "Better-informed Crypto Investing Platform" Launching Soon

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Misconceptions and novice mistakes are frequent for those who participate in investing in this new form of highly volatile digital asset, cryptocurrencies. Derysq aims to provide the everyday individual with a secure platform for simple and well-informed crypto investing. The platform will be launching globally* soon and is currently accepting sign-ups. Those who will sign-up early ( https://derysq.finance ) will benefit from early access and early bird perks. *Note: Derysq will not yet be available in the U.S. for this launch.

Derysq was developed by a highly experienced development team with Cambridge University and BYU-educated founders. Co-founders Vin Noche and Ivy Noche hail from Google and Grab, respectively, with expertise in financial risk management, branding, and software development.

In recent months, the economy has experienced a 'crypto market recession' with cryptocurrencies' dollar value dropping at least two-thirds from their all-time high. Many investors were driven by emotions and ended up losing their hard-earned savings by making uninformed actions with their crypto holdings.

Derysq will not only provide users with a platform to earn stable interest on their tokens, but it will also advocate for users' safety by performing due diligence on the basket of tokens and crypto lending markets that will be made available for users to invest in. Risk management will be at the core of Derysq's operation and guarding the users against highly speculative crypto tokens and high-risk betting by crypto lending markets.

You are invited to sign-up and get early access once Derysq ( https://derysq.finance ) publicly launches. Join Derysq, and be better informed in crypto investing. *CAPITAL AT RISK. Cryptocurrencies are inherently highly volatile. Consult your financial adviser.

