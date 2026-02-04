Des Hague and Jeff Sholl of RäFoods Assemble Industry-Leading Board of Directors to Accelerate the Living Nutrition™ Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Sholl and Des Hague of RäFoods, the food innovation company pioneering the Living Nutrition™ movement, today announced the formation of an industry-leading Board of Directors, bringing together proven senior leaders across food, CPG, retail, operations, marketing, sales, innovation, and brand transformation to guide the company's next phase of disciplined growth.

A Board Built for the Future of Food

The formation of the board reflects RäFoods' commitment to building a durable, mission-driven company rooted in science, transparency, and real nutrition. Living Nutrition™ centers on biologically active, nutrient-dense foods designed to support everyday health—redefining how consumers experience freshness, function, and performance.

"This board represents the kind of experience and perspective required to build a modern global company that matters," said Sholl, Chairman of the Board and Majority Owner. "Each member brings a proven ability to scale brands, lead through complexity, and help define new categories. Together, they position RäFoods for disciplined, execution-driven growth."

"As I've written about in Think Your Way To The Top, the composition of a board is critical," Hague added. "I've also had the privilege of serving on many boards, and this one is very special. We're confident we've assembled the right group of proven leaders to support disciplined growth and strong execution. This board strengthens our ability to move faster, think bigger, and lead the next chapter of food-as-function."

The newly assembled board will work alongside Hague, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of RäFoods, as the company scales its Living Nutrition™ portfolio—including Wild About Sprouts and MixMi—and expands its national footprint across retail, foodservice, and emerging wellness and lifestyle channels.

Board of Directors

Dr. Jeff Sholl — Chairman of the Board | Majority Owner

Dr. Jeff Sholl brings more than five decades of leadership experience across the processed food and fresh produce industries. He has held senior roles at The Pillsbury Company, Häagen-Dazs, and Paul Ecke Ranch, and acquired the Green Giant Fresh business in 1995. A cofounder of multiple produce and food safety companies, Sholl is Managing Partner of Potandon Produce LLC and owner of RäFoods. He has worked extensively with the FDA, USDA, CDC, and Homeland Security on food defense initiatives and brings deep expertise in fresh produce systems, logistics, and large-scale operational execution.

Dr. Susan Harlander — Board Member | Minority Owner

Dr. Susan Harlander brings more than 40 years of experience across food science, research, and product development. She has held senior R&D leadership roles at Land O'Lakes and the Green Giant Division of The Pillsbury Company and currently serves as Vice President of Technology at RäFoods. A former Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota, she has authored more than 110 peer-reviewed publications, served on FDA and USDA advisory boards, and is a recognized expert in food microbiology, genetically modified foods, and food safety.

Mark Garth — Board Member

Mark Garth has held C-suite positions at Darigold, Country Fresh Holdings, Perdue Farms, Wells Dairy, Conagra, and Maytag. He brings deep experience across strategy, M&A, turnarounds, restructuring, information technology, and treasury. Skilled at bridging innovation with execution, Garth has advised and led businesses through periods of transformation, helping brands unlock growth through sharper positioning, financial and strategic execution, and operational focus. At RäFoods, he will support the scale of Living Nutrition™ into a repeatable, retailer-ready platform.

Mike Pennella — Board Member

Mike Pennella is a seasoned food industry executive with deep leadership experience across some of the most recognizable brands in the category, including Hillshire Farm, Conagra, Sara Lee, Seneca Foods, PepsiCo, Pillsbury, Michael Foods, Lamb Weston, Pilgrim's Pride, and Schwan's Food. Pennella is an advisor to many and brings expertise in brand building, commercialization, and organizational leadership, supporting RäFoods as it expands its product portfolio and sharpens its go-to-market execution.

About RäFoods

RäFoods is a food innovation company pioneering the Living Nutrition™ movement—advancing human health, wellness, and longevity through biologically active, nutrient-dense foods designed to support everyday health. Driven by research, innovation, and uncompromising standards, the company's growing portfolio includes Wild About Sprouts® and MixMi® Frozen Yogurt, delivering great-tasting, highly functional foods that nourish both people and performance. Wild About Bread® is available in thousands of retailers across the United States. All RäFoods brands share a single purpose: making wholesome, restorative food accessible to all. Learn more at rafoods.com.

About Des Hague

Des Hague is a global business leader, investor, author, and keynote speaker. He has led multinational organizations, served on numerous iconic boards, generated more than $500 million in returns for private investors, created billions in value for public shareholders, and advised both startups and established brands worldwide. Learn more at DesHague.com.

