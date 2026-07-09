Des Hague Oversees Giant Transition

Proven global executive appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Produce LLC to lead the company's next era of growth.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Produce LLC today announced the appointment of Des Hague as Chief Executive Officer, ushering in the next era of growth, innovation, and strategic leadership for one of North America's leading fresh produce companies.

Des Hague

Hague assumes the role after serving on the Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Board of Advisors since 2025, where he worked closely with the company's leadership team to help shape its long-term strategy, strengthen its brand vision, and advance marketing and brand activation initiatives. In his new role, he will lead the organization as it continues to expand its market leadership, deepen relationships with growers, customers, and retail partners, and drive innovation across the business.

Jeff Sholl, Managing Member of Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Produce LLC, welcomed Hague's appointment.

"We are excited to welcome Des at this pivotal moment in our company's evolution. He is a proven global leader with an exceptional ability to build organizations, transform brands, and deliver sustainable growth. Des understands our business, our people, and our vision for the future. We are confident his leadership will help accelerate innovation, strengthen our partnerships, and continue building one of the premier fresh produce companies in North America."

Over a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years, Hague has led transformational growth for some of the world's most recognized companies, including 7-Eleven, PepsiCo Restaurants, Whitbread, Maytag, Safeway, and Centerplate. Throughout his career, he has generated significant value for shareholders while leading high-performing organizations, iconic consumer brands, and complex global operations.

Hague said he is honored to lead Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon into its next chapter.

"The Green Giant Fresh® business is built on an extraordinary foundation—trusted grower partnerships, exceptional employees, loyal customers, and one of the most recognized brands in fresh produce. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this remarkable organization through its next chapter. Together, we will continue to invest in innovation, strengthen customer relationships, support our growers, and deliver exceptional products to consumers across North America. I truly believe our greatest opportunities are still ahead, and I'm excited to build that future together."

David Lawrence, who has served as Chief Executive Officer during a pivotal period in the company's history, will remain in an advisory role during the leadership transition to help ensure continuity.

"On behalf of our Board and the entire Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon family, I want to thank David for his leadership and commitment over the past several years," Sholl added. "His contributions helped strengthen the business and position the company for future success. We wish David and his family nothing but the very best."

Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Produce LLC remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy by investing in its people, strengthening its grower network, expanding customer partnerships, and building on the momentum of the Green Giant Fresh® business.

About Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Produce LLC

Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Produce LLC is one of North America's leading fresh produce companies, supplying premium potatoes, onions, and value-added produce products to retail and foodservice customers throughout the United States and Canada. Through its portfolio of trusted brands, including Green Giant Fresh®, Potandon is committed to delivering exceptional quality, innovation, and value from field to table.

About Des Hague

Des Hague is a globally recognized executive, entrepreneur, author, and corporate advisor with more than 25 years of leadership experience. He has served as Chief Executive Officer, board member, and advisor for numerous public and private companies across the food, retail, hospitality, and consumer products industries.

SOURCE Green Giant Fresh® | Potandon Produce LLC