Des Moines School Fair to Showcase Educational Options and Family Fun

Event at Iowa State Fairgrounds to feature Alpha, the Iowa Wolves mascot, and hundreds of families exploring school choice options

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families in all 50 states celebrate K-12 learning, the Des Moines School Fair will bring together a wide range of educational options and family-friendly fun. Now in its second year, the fair highlights local schools and organizations, including traditional public, private, charter, magnet, faith-based schools, as well as online learning, homeschooling, and microschooling, giving parents the chance to explore the diverse opportunities available for their children.

Hosted by the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the fair will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Families can meet school representatives, ask questions, and gather information to make informed decisions about their children's education for the upcoming school year.

The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League basketball team, are sending their mascot, Alpha, to entertain families at the event. Families can explore more than 20 participating schools, complimentary food, face painting, balloon artistry, and a visit with Superheroes, creating a welcoming and engaging atmosphere for all attendees.

"This school fair is a wonderful opportunity for families to explore the many educational options available in Iowa, ask questions, and connect with schools in a fun and interactive setting," said Trish Wilger, executive director of the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education. "Our hope is that this event continues to grow each year, helping more families discover the best fit for their children."

The Des Moines School Fair is part of National School Choice Week 2025, celebrated nationwide from January 26 to February 1. More than 27,000 events across all 50 states will raise awareness about the variety of school options available

The event will be held at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, located at 3000 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317.

Families can RSVP for the free event at desmoinesschoolfair.com. Spanish-speaking families can RSVP at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-des-moines-feria-escolar/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

