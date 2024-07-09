DeSales University Announces Appointments of New Deans

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeSales University has named four longtime leaders in higher education to oversee its new college and school structure.

Following a comprehensive nationwide search, the University has appointed the following four distinguished individuals:

Erin McLaughlin , Ph.D., will serve as interim dean of the College of Arts, Education, and Humanities.

, Ph.D., will serve as interim dean of the College of Arts, Education, and Humanities. Michael Ducey , Ph.D., will serve as dean of the College of Sciences.

, Ph.D., will serve as dean of the College of Sciences. Leo-Felix Jurado , Ph.D., will serve as dean of the College of Healthcare Professions.

, Ph.D., will serve as dean of the College of Healthcare Professions. Christopher Cocozza , CPA, JD, will serve as dean of the Kathleen Waterbury and J.B. Reilly School of Business.

"Each one of these leaders has vast experience in higher education," says Terese Wignot, Ph.D., provost. "These appointments mark a significant milestone in our strategic plan, Connecting to Our Future, and will play a pivotal role in helping us embrace a new era of education within our revised academic structure."

McLaughlin, interim dean of the College of Arts, Education, and Humanities, previously served as associate dean for the School of Business, Education, and Professional Studies at the now closed Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania. In addition to business programs within the school, she has had oversight of graphic design, fine arts, communication, education, and leadership programs. Her research and publication history has been fueled by her passion for economics and social justice.

Ducey, dean of the College of Sciences, currently serves as interim dean of the College of Science and Health at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. In that role, he has worked as an advocate and leader for faculty, staff, and more than 1,200 students across five academic departments. Among previously held leadership positions, Ducey has served with the Army National Guard of Arizona, Michigan, and Kansas.

Jurado, dean of the College of Healthcare Professions, is a founding dean and professor for the College of Health Professions at the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, with campuses at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield. He also currently serves as executive director of the Philippine Nurses Association of America and has held leadership roles with the New Jersey Board of Nursing and the Philippine Nurses Association of New Jersey, among other organizations.

Cocozza, dean of the Kathleen Waterbury and J.B. Reilly School of Business, is a professor of business and division head at DeSales. He has facilitated the development of several undergraduate majors, as well as the M.S. in Business Analytics program. He has also helped to foster relationships with key business leaders, alumni, and government officials, resulting in the establishment of the Bloesch Student Investment Fund and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The new deans will focus on enrollment and retention, enhancing student and faculty experiences, and reviewing procedures and processes to promote efficiencies within each unit. McLaughlin, Ducey, and Cocozza will assume their new roles on August 1. Jurado will begin on September 1.

DeSales University, in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is a Catholic, private, coeducational, four-year liberal arts university. Founded by the Oblates of Saint Francis de Sales in 1965, the 550-acre suburban campus is located about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and 90 miles southwest of New York City. A total enrollment of nearly 3,000 includes undergraduate day, evening, and graduate students. DeSales has approximately 130 full-time faculty members and offers more than 50 bachelor's degrees and 14 graduate programs in a wide range of disciplines.

