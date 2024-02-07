Desalination Industry Revolutionized by Radical Innovation in Advanced Technologies

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radical Innovation Transforming the Desalination Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising population is driving global water demand and putting significant pressure on the global water supply chain. The United Nations estimates that half of the global population will face water shortages by 2025, and the situation is expected to intensify and lead to 700 million people facing displacement by 2030 due to water shortages. Desalination offers a viable alternative to this challenge.

The research service offers a deep-dive analysis of advanced desalination technologies, including multistage flash distillation, multiple-effect distillation, thermal vapor compression, reverse osmosis, and forward osmosis. The study also explores sustainable ways to dispose waste streams (brine). In addition, it covers growth drivers and restraints for desalination technology adoption, a detailed growth opportunity analysis for desalination plant developers and operators, and the patent landscape of desalination technologies.

The study also discusses the key stakeholders involved in the development of next-generation thermal and membrane-based desalination technologies.


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Advanced Desalination Technologies: Technology Landscape

  • MFD Offers Energy-efficient Desalination
  • Low-temperature MED Achieves Cost-efficient Desalination
  • High-pressure TVC Enables the Utilization of Waste Heat Recovery for Energy-efficient Desalination
  • Comparative Analysis of Thermal Desalination Technologies
  • Technology Advances Driving RO Process Efficiency
  • Working Mechanism of Advanced RO Plants
  • Membrane Structure and Material Advancements to Minimize RO Plants' Operational Costs
  • Osmotic Pressure-driven FO Offers Efficient Membrane-based Desalination
  • Comparative Analysis of Membrane-based Desalination Technologies
  • Techno-economic Analysis of Desalination Technologies
  • Safe Disposal of Reject Water to Ensure Minimal Impact on the Environment
  • Brine Water Treatment Enhances Desalination Plants' Sustainability

Companies to Watch

  • Thermal Desalination Technologies
  • Membrane-based Desalination Technologies

Advanced Desalination Technologies: IP Analysis

  • China and the United States Dominate the Advanced Desalination Technologies Patent Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2q7le

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States and Europe Long-haul Electric Truck Charging Ecosystem Analysis Report 2023-2030: Energy Demand from HDTs Creates Revenue Generation Potential for Charging Point Operators

United States and Europe Long-haul Electric Truck Charging Ecosystem Analysis Report 2023-2030: Energy Demand from HDTs Creates Revenue Generation Potential for Charging Point Operators

The "Growth Opportunities in the Long-haul Electric Truck Charging Ecosystem-United States and Europe" report has been added to...
European Ride-Hailing Operators Market Report 2023: Gross Market Value to Exceed $56 Billion by the End of 2030 Driven by Focus on Electrification, Integrated Mobility, and Autonomous Technology

European Ride-Hailing Operators Market Report 2023: Gross Market Value to Exceed $56 Billion by the End of 2030 Driven by Focus on Electrification, Integrated Mobility, and Autonomous Technology

The "Growth Opportunities for Ride-Hailing Operators in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The European ride-hailing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.