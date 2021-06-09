Desalination Market | Increase in Demand for Membrane Technology to Boost Growth in the Materials Industry | Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Desalination Market: Increase in demand for membrane technology to drive growth

Membrane technology is expected to witness a rise in popularity during the forecast period and is expected to contribute significantly toward the growth of the global desalination market. As filtration technology improves with advances in membrane technology, membranes will gain popularity in desalination establishments. The rising demand for membrane-based technologies such as RO is anticipated to boost the growth of the global desalination market further.

As per Technavio, the increase in population and rise in demand for consumable water will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Desalination Market: Increase in Population and Rise in Demand for Consumable Water

The rising global population and increasing demand for consumable water are the key factors that drive the growth of the global desalination market. Desalination is gaining traction as one of the imperative methods to meet the rising need for freshwater for various domestic, industrial, and agricultural purposes. The increasing global population, coupled with the rapid urbanization, industrialization, and pollution, would trigger the demand for clean and consumable water. This would enhance the growth of the global desalination market during the forecast period.

Desalination Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the desalination market by Technology (Membrane and Thermal) and Geography (MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

65% of the market's growth will originate from MEA during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait are the key markets for desalination market in MEA. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. Desalination offers sustainable solutions to problems related to the scarcity of freshwater resources. Because of the limited rainfall and exhaustive climate in the Middle East and Mediterranean region, the number of desalination plant projects are increasing. The rising demand for freshwater will facilitate the desalination market growth in MEA over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

