Desalination Solutions on the Rise: Key Trends in the Seawater and Brackish Water Desalination Market

The requirement for new sources of water and the roles played by seawater and brackish water in meeting that demand are clear. The critical metric is population growth, which translates into greater needs for agriculture and higher energy, the primary drivers of water demand. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has estimated that over half of the world's population will live in water-stressed regions by 2050, and that 1.6 billion people live in areas at risk of floods. The German Federal Environment Agency estimates that 1 billion people live in countries where water is scarce, and it predicts that by 2050, 25% of the world's population will be dealing with chronic or regular water shortages. The World Economic Forum lists water crises as the most concerning global risk over the next 10 years.



The populations living in coastal regions is large and growing in all parts of the world. Although an estimated 40% of people live within 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, of a coastline, many of these people rely on water transported from the interior or groundwater. According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, till 2022, about 1% of the world's water supply is produced through desalination. Approximately 1.5 liters of extracted water are required to produce 1 liter of desalinated water. The rate of water supply through desalination is changing rapidly. According to the International Desalination Association, at the end of 2022, there were over 22,800 desalination plants supplying approximately 110 million cubic meters of fresh water per day (m3/d), compared with 18,000 plants supplying 97 million m3/d in 2017. This capacity is expected to double by 2050.



In addition to growing demand, there is the actor of misuse or overuse of water resources. Freshwater sources are declining faster than the demand rate because of environmental contamination and overpumping of non-renewable resources. Climate change also plays a role through severe droughts, aggravating water scarcity in many regions.

This report covers seawater and brackish water, which together account for more than 85% of the desalination industry. Brackish water and seawater are both types of salt water, but these sources differ by total dissolved solids (TDS). Each type of water requires different treatment methods. Brackish water is a blend of freshwater and seawater, characterized by a lower salt concentration than seawater. Seawater refers to the saline water naturally occurring in the ocean with a higher salt content.



Desalination plants range from small to large industrial or municipal facilities. This study discusses the status of global water resources and the growing gap between freshwater resources and demand for water from all sectors. The specific growth drivers for and the challenges related to the evolution of the desalination equipment market are presented.



A technical overview of the primary desalination technologies is provided on the basis of membrane - and thermal-based technologies, as well as an overview of novel desalination methods. This updated version includes a study of the industrial segment, including the oil and gas, chemical, dairy, food and beverage, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and power industry and refinery sectors. The report presents the hypothetical unit cost of water as produced by the primary technologies as well as the sensitivity of that cost to variations in economic parameters.



The report also features a chapter highlighting the sustainability perspective of the seawater and brackish water desalination market at the global level. The chapter covers companies' performance in terms of ESG parameters.



The market size and estimates are provided in terms of value ($ millions), with 2022 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to technology and application, are also provided.

Key Report Highlights:

Comprehensive analysis of the global seawater and brackish water desalination market

Market size estimations, trends analysis, and growth projections from 2022 to 2028

Insights into current and future market potential, segmented by water source, technology, application, and region

Detailed overview of primary desalination technologies, including membrane and thermal-based methods

Examination of the industrial sector's role in desalination, covering various industries

Exploration of the sustainability perspective in the desalination market

Profiles of major companies in the desalination industry, including:

Acciona Alfa Laval Aquatech International Biwater International DuPont Water Solutions Gradiant Corp Hangzhou Water Treatment Technology Development Center Co. Ltd. Hitachi Zosen IDE Technologies Kovalus Separation Solutions LG Chem Pure Aqua Toray Industries Veolia Environnement



