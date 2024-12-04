DeSantis Breindel Rebrands to Reflect 22 Years of Big Leaps

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeSantis Breindel, a leading B2B brand strategy and experience design firm, is excited to announce the launch of their new brand—building on 22 years of partnership with leaders, founders and investors taking that next big leap—merging or acquiring, spinning off or going public, entering a new category or redefining the one they're in.

"We've come to recognize a fundamental truth: successful leaps are never just a financial transaction or a moment in time," said Co-Founder Howard Breindel. "They are shared journeys that require a deep understanding of what matters most to those who matter most to you."

We're excited to continue this journey, building brands that take our partners further than they ever thought possible. Post this

Core to the firm's approach is this enduring "Who-first" mindset: an obsession with discovering the needs of employees, prospects, customers, partners and investors to create enduring value—value born of deeper connections.

Guided by this principle, DeSantis Breindel has partnered with tech pioneers to create industry leaders in healthcare, cybersecurity, financial services and real estate. They've worked with energy and environmental services leaders to redefine categories and create new ones. They've collaborated with leaders and founders in financial and professional services and law firms to face disruption—and, in some cases, to become the disruptor. These branding partnerships have unified merged and acquired companies, fueled challengers to take on industry behemoths and captivated perfect-fit talent with chances to join winning cultures.

"Our relentless focus on this principle empowers leaders to move the needle by moving people," said Co-Founder Dru DeSantis. "We're excited to continue this journey, building brands that take our partners further than they ever thought possible."

DeSantis Breindel's new website, www.desantisbreindel.com, is now live.

About DeSantis Breindel

Founded in 2002, DeSantis Breindel is the leading B2B branding agency in NYC. We work with leaders, founders and investors taking that next big leap—merging or acquiring, spinning off or going public, entering a new category or redefining the one you're in. We partner to build brands that create enduring value—value born of deeper connections with your clients and your prospects, the people in your boardroom and your breakroom—so you can leap further than you ever thought possible. For more information, visit www.desantisbreindel.com.

SOURCE DeSantis Breindel