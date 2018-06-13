Desay SV Announces Internet of Vehicles Strategy At CES Asia

Creating a better driving experience and increasing traveling efficiency for users;

Bringing product innovation and added value to automotive companies through internet-based services;

Contributing solutions to the problem of traffic congestion brought on by the growth of the number of vehicles; and

Serving the information and database security needs of the nation.

At CES Asia, the Company exhibited its products, including its latest Intelligent Cabin and Intelligent Driving products and technologies, along with its IOV solutions, which enable vehicles to connect with service platform, OTA, cyber security, big data and mobility service, in hall N5, booth 5382.

Mr. Gao Dapeng, CEO of Desay SV said, "We are very excited to announce our new IOV strategy at CES Asia, as we are extremely proud of the incredible work that our research and development team have done to make it happen. IOV will allow product developers and engineers to receive more direct feedback from users and upgrade products to meet their potential needs, instead of waiting for upgrade requests."

Mr. Tan Choon Lim, the Chairman of Desay SV said, "Since Desay SV listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange last year, we have been executing a strategic deployment of both smart and internet-focused products. Our IOV strategy is a critical step on our path to sustained growth and will drive the future development of the company."

Desay SV focuses on developing secure and user-friendly smart IOV products and services, covering hardware, network databases, software, and more. As part of its IOV strategy, the Company has invested in an Intelligent and Connected Vehicle Research Institute ("the Institute") with other leading automotive companies. The Institute aims to serve the Chinese government's "Made in China 2025" strategy of developing an advanced smart industrial base, as well as providing a foundational platform for building a new template for the development of smart and connected vehicles.

The Company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) to develop innovative solutions for mitigating cyber security threats faced by the automotive industry. The partnership aims to develop new technologies to make automotive electronics, such as in-vehicle infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems, more secure.

About Desay SV Automotive

Established in November 1986 in China, Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co., Ltd. (SZ:002920) ("Desay SV") is committed to the research, development and manufacturing of in-vehicle infotainment systems, climate control, driver information display systems, automotive display modules/systems, body control modules, advanced driver assistance systems and IOV solutions and services. Desay SV has built strong partnerships with many well-known OEM customers worldwide, and has set up Sales and/or R&D centers in Nanjing, Chengdu, Singapore, Europe and Japan.

