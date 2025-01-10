Desay SV Collaborates with Qualcomm to Deliver New Intelligent AI Cabin Platform Powered by Snapdragon Elite Automotive Platforms

Highlights:

N ew Desay SV G 10PH is designed to support superior computing, graphics, and advanced AI-enabled cabin products for automotive OEMs, ensuring cutting-edge performance and functionality.

10PH is designed to support superior computing, graphics, and advanced AI-enabled cabin products for automotive OEMs, ensuring cutting-edge performance and functionality. The G10PH is engineered for real-time decision-making, adaptive responses, and proactive assistance to create tailored and intuitive driving experiences.

engineered for real-time decision-making, adaptive responses, and proactive assistance to create tailored and intuitive driving experiences. Collaboration is built on a strong and long-term working relationship , marked by the successful development of innovative cabin platforms for global automakers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay SV and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. held a joint signing ceremony at CES today to commemorate the companies' co-innovation to deliver Desay SV's next-generation intelligent cabin platform, the G10PH. Desay SV and Qualcomm Technologies have a strong long-term relationship focused on developing innovative cabin solutions, which are now integrated into millions of vehicles across the globe. Building on this, the companies will collaborate on the G10PH intelligent cabin platform powered by Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon® Cockpit Elite platform.

The 5th Generation Intelligent Cabin Platform of Desay SV - G10PH Desay SV and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. held a joint signing ceremony at 2025 CES

The G10PH harnesses the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, superior computing and high-definition graphics of the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform to push the boundaries of automotive technology. With the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite's state-of-the-art Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU for accelerated AI performance and improved Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, this cutting-edge system provides automakers with the tools to deliver a smart, intuitive, and personalized experience for drivers and passengers*. Additionally, the G10PH enables real-time decision-making, adaptive responses, and proactive assistance, creating an exclusive intelligent cabin assistant that is finely tuned to users' habits. Every vehicle utilizing the G10PH will feature seamless user interface and support personalized features designed to enhance comfort and convenience befitting a premium user-centric driving experience.

"At the new inflection point of 'Software-Defined Vehicle' and 'AI-Defined Vehicle,' Desay SV, together with Qualcomm Technologies, launched the premium AI intelligent cabin platform G10PH, which marks another technological revolution in the process of intelligent cabin and is an important example of Desay SV leading the development of cabin intelligence upgrade," said Jian Xu, CEO of Desay SV. "We hope that this platform will give a strong impetus to the intelligent transformation of global automotive manufacturers, reshape the new ecosystem of future mobility, and accelerate the realization of the era of intelligent mobility."

"The automotive industry is on the brink of a new era of intelligent transformation, driven by software and AI. Qualcomm Technologies and Desay SV have built a robust foundation of collaboration, and with our combined expertise in intelligent cockpits and we are excited about the new products featuring Snapdragon Cockpit Elite," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial, and cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "These innovations will enable automakers to deliver more advanced AI features and experiences to consumers, setting a new standard in the industry."

Intelligent cockpit is the carrier of various sensing and interaction technologies, and it reflects the state of development in intelligent vehicle technology. According to KPMG's analysis, China's intelligent cabin market will reach RMB212.7 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of about 17% from 2022 to 2026, and the penetration rate is expected to increase from 59% to 82%. According to the "Smart Cockpit Assembly Data List for January-September 2024" by Gasgoo Automotive Research Institute, Desay SV holds the leading position in the market with an assembly volume of 630,492 units, accounting for 15.5% of the market share.

###

About Desay SV

Desay SV (002920.SZ) is a leading mobility technology company with R&D and service branches in Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, USA, etc. The company focuses on efficiently integrating smart cabin, smart drive, and smart service. Relying on 39 years of accumulation, Desay SV has excelled in R&D, design, quality management, and intelligent manufacturing. Desay SV's continuous innovation and comprehensive capabilities earn the long-term trust of global customers, including Chery, Geely, SAIC, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, etc., and have helped it rank 74th in the Automotive News 2024 top 100 global auto parts suppliers. For more information, please visit Desay SV online at www.desaysv.com or follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13690363

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our Snapdragon® branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Together with our ecosystem collaborators, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Oryon, Hexagon and Adreno are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

*All performance targets are compared to previous generation, based on preliminary internal testing, and subject to change upon final validation.

SOURCE Desay SV