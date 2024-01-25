Descendant Filmmaker Honored by Blacks In Government

News provided by

Blacks in Government

25 Jan, 2024, 11:25 ET

Dr. Kern Jackson Receives "Community Service Award" for His Research on Slave Ship, the Clotilda

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Langco + Partners is proud to announce that filmmaker, professor, and folklorist Dr. Kern Jackson was honored by the Port City Chapter of Blacks In Government (BIG) with its "Community Service Award" at the organization's 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast on January 15th, for his work as co-writer and co-producer of the award-winning film Descendant.

The work explores the story of the Clotilda – the last known ship to smuggle stolen Africans to America – the unthinkable cover-up and the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama. The film was released by Netflix and Higher Ground, the Obamas' production company.

This year's theme for the MLK breakfast was "Living the Dream: It Starts with Me," emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility in carrying forward Dr. King's vision of equality and justice for all.

"I'm so humbled to receive this honor from Blacks In Government, an organization that celebrates Black achievement and culture and gives a voice to the voiceless," said Dr. Jackson. "This year's theme is a guidepost for my work on Descendant and in all that I do – to help carry Dr. King's legacy of equality forward."

He added, "My hope is to create more films and programs that educate people on our heritage and the lost chapters of American history, to ensure atrocities don't happen again and that justice indeed prevails for all."

Dr. Jackson is also the Director of African American Studies at the University of South Alabama. He has plans to lead a study abroad program in Africa where he'll take students and Africatown residents to the continent as part of a cultural exchange and study program. While there, participants will be paired with community activists for oral history data collection.

"We're so delighted to recognize Dr. Jackson who has been a pillar in the community and a bridge to Black history in this country," said Dr. Reginald A. Crenshaw, Sr., President, Port City Chapter of Blacks In Government. "He and his work are a true embodiment of Dr. King's legacy."

Blacks In Government (BIG)

Blacks In Government (BIG) is a response to the need for African Americans and other interested persons in public service to organize around issues of mutual concern, and to use their collective strength to confront workplace and community problems. BIG's goals are to promote equity in all aspects of American life, excellence in public service, and opportunity for all Americans. For more information, please visit www.bignet.org.

Langco + Partners

Langco + Partners delivers public affairs and strategic communications counsel focused on health equity, justice, and social change. For more information, please visit www.langcopartners.com.

SOURCE Blacks in Government

