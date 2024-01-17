DESCENDANTS TRUTH & RECONCILIATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR DESCENDANTS OF JESUIT SLAVEHOLDING

The Scholarship, Offered in Partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Supports the Educational Advancement of Descendants

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation today announced applications are now open for an advancement of education scholarship program in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). The scholarships will provide Descendants of Jesuit slaveholding in the United States with need-based scholarships of up to $10,000 for attendance at a Historically Black College and/or University (HBCUs) as well as other post-secondary institutions. 

The initiative is part of the Foundation's core programming plans, which include:

  1. Supporting the educational aspirations of Descendants from early childhood education through post-secondary education. 
  2. Investing in truth, racial healing and reconciliation in communities and organizations throughout America.
  3. Supporting elderly and infirm Descendants. 

"Supporting the educational aspirations of the Descendants of Jesuit slaveholding is one of the cornerstones of our foundation's mission. Today marks an important day in the journey of our Foundation," said Monique Trusclair Maddox, CEO and Board Chair of the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation. "Nothing creates opportunity like an effective education. I am heartened by the promise of opportunity this program will bring to Descendants of Jesuit slaveholding across the U.S." 

The Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation was born out of the 2016 discovery that in 1838, the Society of Jesus sold more than 272 enslaved men, women and children from their plantations in Maryland to plantation owners in Louisiana in order to save Georgetown College from financial ruin. The Foundation is a partnership between the Descendants of the enslaved and the present-day successors of the enslavers and seeks a joint moral path rather than a legal path to truth, racial healing and transformation.

"We believe one of the most transformative goals that the Thurgood Marshall College Fund can achieve is to open possibilities for the communities we serve and society at large. The power of access to academic and inclusive excellence is profound, as it not only empowers human potential but also becomes a driving force for advancing equity," said TMCF President and CEO, Dr. Harry L. Williams"We are proud to partner with the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation as they invest in the educational aspirations of the descendants of Jesuit slaveholding. Together, we can forge pathways to economic mobility and employment opportunities, championing a future where education catalyzes positive change and empowerment."

Thurgood Marshall College Fund will administer the program funded by the Foundation as a part of an initial 5-year scholarship program.

To learn how to apply and for more information visit www.descendants.org/dtrf-thurgood-marshall-college-fund-scholarship.

About the Descendants Truth and Reconciliation Foundation
The 2016 discovery of the sale of 272 men, women and children enslaved by Jesuits led to the creation of the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation. A partnership between the Descendants of the enslaved and the present-day successors of the Jesuit enslavers. The Foundation in partnership with the GU272 Descendants Association has a goal of One Billion dollars with key objectives to support the educational aspirations of present and future Descendants; to invest in the aforementioned core programming plans. 

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

