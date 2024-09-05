descendantsDNA, Inc. Engages Broad Clinical Labs and Fabric Genomics for Genomic Services to Support Human Longevity

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- descendantsDNA, Inc. is pleased to announce a new agreement with Broad Clinical Labs (BCL) to advance human longevity through cutting-edge genomics. Under this agreement, BCL will provide whole genome sequencing and other genomic services for descendantsDNA, and, through an existing agreement, Fabric Genomics will provide its Fabric Enterprise software to analyze whole genomes. These agreements support descendantsDNA's innovative longevity concierge service aimed at enhancing human health and lifespan.

descendantsDNA, Inc. is dedicated to empowering physicians with advanced genetic education and tools necessary for delivering personalized and preventive medicine. This innovative approach moves beyond traditional symptomatic care, enabling physicians to delay the onset and improve the treatment of diseases through tailored genetic insights.

"At descendantsDNA, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by providing our members and their families with the genetic information necessary for early health interventions," said Rod Cutsinger, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of descendantsDNA, Inc. "Our proprietary reports offer personalized recommendations, aligning each member's DNA with the most effective therapies, and providing comprehensive genetic, pharmacogenomic, and nutritional counseling."

Broad Clinical Labs, renowned for its pioneering work in genomics, brings extensive expertise and advanced technology to this collaboration. "We are thrilled to support descendantsDNA's mission," said Tim Desmet, Chief Commercial Officer of Broad Clinical Labs. "Our state-of-the-art sequencing capabilities will enable the generation of high-quality genomic data, which is crucial for developing strategies aimed at improving human longevity."

Fabric Genomics is transforming healthcare through its AI-driven interpretation of the human genome. The company provides organizations with an end-to-end sequence analysis solution offering its renown software platform Fabric Enterprise. At the core of Fabric's platform is a suite of sophisticated AI algorithms scale bioinformatics to genomes. Michael Vishnevetsky, Vice President of Business Development for Fabric stated, "As part of our existing partnership with descendantsDNA and the Broad Clinical Laboratory, we are excited to support this new collaboration and the prospects for preventative patient care through the use of genomics."

