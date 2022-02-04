Descript Wins Innovator Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Descript , the all-in-one video and audio editing software, has been honored with an iHeartRadio Podcast Innovator Icon Award, one of three major Icon Awards presented last night during the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The iHeartRadio Podcast Icon Award pays tribute to the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting's expanding role in today's popular culture.

"The Descript team is honored to be named as Innovator Icon of the year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards," said Nadjya Ghausi, CMO at Descript. "We are thrilled to see creators using Descript to streamline their podcast production and editing processes and we're proud to contribute to the outstanding shows they create."

Descript's win is an indicator of the value of tools that simplify content creation, especially in podcasting. With Descript, anyone can be a creator — podcasters no longer need to spend their money on expensive software or spend years training to make professional audio.

This news also comes just a week after Descript's latest live-streamed product release , which unveiled new features to make it easy for creators to repurpose their content for promotion across multiple social media platforms.

"Our mission is to allow creators to spend more time doing what they love and less time on the drudgery of technical editing," said Nadjya Ghausi. "This recognition signifies that we are helping to change the way podcasts are made."

About Descript

Descript provides all-in-one audio and video editing that's as easy as a doc and as powerful as professional tools, with simple but intuitive features made for creators. Built to eliminate the drudgery that often stands between an idea and its expression, Descript allows creators to focus on developing their craft instead of their usage of tools. Key features include: Text-based Video and Audio edit, Overdub, Filler Word Removal, Collaboration, Social Video, Audiograms, Remote Recording, and Studio Sound. Descript was founded by Groupon co-founder Andrew Mason in San Francisco in 2017 and has raised a total of $50M from Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, and Spark Capital.

