Desdemona's Dreams, the Award-Winning Children's Picture Book Series, Invites Young Artists to Begin Their Creative Journey by Contributing to the Next Book in the Series

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on the success of the three prior award-winning books in the children's picture book series, Desdemona's Dreams, author Z.W. Mohr continues the adventures of the beloved character, Desdemona, with the upcoming release of The Nightmare Circus. This fourth book will again be illustrated by Aaron Damon Porter, but this time, with assistance from one lucky young artist.

Desdemona's Dreams App shows the first book in the series in full 3D rendition for a fully immersive augmented reality experience. Aaron Portman, illustrator for the Desdemona's Dreams series and author Z.W. Mohr are featured with Archanna Byrd, winner of the first Create a Dream Creature Contest.

The Desdemona's Dreams Create A Dream Creature Contest invites students age six and older to draw and name a silly, scary, ridiculous or wondrous creature and submit their drawing through the Desdemona's Dreams website. The most creative creature will be selected as a featured character in The Nightmare Circus.

Both the winning artist and the artist's school will each receive art supplies valued at $500 and autographed copies of the entire series. The artist's photograph and short bio will appear in the back of the hardcover book. The artist will also be invited to the book release party later in 2020 to autograph books alongside the author and the illustrator.

"Desdemona's Dreams is a series about the importance of imagination, inspiring children to use their minds to solve problems," said Mohr. "In launching the Create a Dream Creature Contest, I hope to empower children to embrace their imagination and allow their creativity to introduce them to new opportunities. Just like Desdemona in the series, through this contest, young artists will embark on an adventure to learn what they're capable of when they believe in themselves."

The contest is free and open to Louisiana-area elementary school children age six through thirteen with their parents' permission. Entries may be submitted through the Desdemona's Dreams website at https://desdemonasdreams.com. The Create a Dream Creature Contest will run from now until January 31, 2020. The winner will be announced February 7, 2020.

The Create a Dream Creature Contest is in its second rendition, initially launching with the third book, A Song of Dreams. Former student of New Orleans' ARISE Academy Archanna Byrd won the first contest. A budding young writer, illustrator and painter, Byrd currently attends Morris Jeff Community School.

Desdemona's Dreams is an award-winning children's picture book series that introduces the titular character in the 2016 debut novel, To Dream of Dancing, winner of the 2016 Outstanding Children's Book of the Year Award from IAN. The series follows Desdemona's adventures through The Land of Mar, winner of IAN's 2017 Outstanding Children's Book of the Year Award and A Song of Dreams, a finalist in the 2018 Outstanding Children's Book of the Year Awards from IAN.

In 2019, Mohr teamed up with Atlanta-based Life Vision VR to create the Desdemona's Dreams App, turning To Dream of Dancing into an augmented reality adventure. The app masterfully brings to life each of Porter's illustrations, immersing young readers into a 3D alternate reality of engaging fantasy and fun. Priced at $7.99 for the app and virtual book, Mohr and Life Vision VR have made Desdemona's adventures accessible for this holiday season. The Desdemona's Dreams app is available on both Android and Apple mobile devices and may be used without the hardcover book.

About Desdemona's Dreams Author and Illustrator

Z.W. Mohr is the New Orleans-based founder of the publishing house, Desdemona's Dreams LLC, and authors of To Dream of Dancing, winner of 2016's Outstanding Children's Book of the Year Award from IAN; its sequel, The Land of Mar, winner 2017's Outstanding Children's Book of the Year Award from IAN; and the third book in the series, A Song of Dreams, Finalist in the 2018 Outstanding Children's Book of the Year Awards from IAN. He is a published poet, a playwright, former Senior Writer for New Orleans based Seven Magazine, voice for the series audiobooks, and spoken word performer with the New Orleans troupe, Esoterotica.

Aaron Damon Porter is the illustrator of To Dream of Dancing, The Land of Mar, and A Song of Dreams. He published his first solo children's book, DiNOLA, in 2019. He is also the creator of the World of Whimsy series of paintings. He's been painting full-time in New Orleans since 2008.

