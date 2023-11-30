DESelect Launches Marketing Optimization Platform

News provided by

DEselect

30 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DESelect announced the launch of the DESelect Marketing Optimization Platform (MOP), to help marketing teams maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of their campaigns. This is part of DESelect's strategic initiative to help clients optimize their marketing holistically, from a single platform.

The DESelect Marketing Optimization Platform brings together DESelect's global products, including Segment, Engage, Search, and Deedee AI to provide clients with a mission control center for improving marketing effectiveness.

Founder and CEO Anthony Lamot commented,  "It's exciting to establish the Marketing Optimization Platform as an entirely new product category to meet our clients' needs. We're equipping marketers with everything they need to target the right people, with the right message, at the right time. This furthers our mission to elevate engagement through human intelligence at scale." 

Co-founder and CTO Jonathan van Driessen added, "Since day one DESelect has existed to help marketing operations teams engage their audiences more effectively and efficiently. By combining audience segmentation, frequency optimization, search, and AI together – in a single platform – we've made it possible for clients to have greater control and visibility over their marketing."

DESelect's Marketing Optimization Platform is available to all clients globally, with features based on their current plan tier. AI and machine learning will allow clients to build segments automatically via text prompts, ask questions about their audiences, and better understand their customers' marketing preferences.

CEO Anthony Lamot concluded, "We talk to customers frequently and a common theme we hear is that they need their marketing teams to do more with less, increase overall marketing effectiveness and improve visibility. I'm thrilled to establish this new product category that unifies our solutions and provides a true mission control center for clients to take their marketing capabilities to the next level."

About DESelect
DESelect is a Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner offering the leading Marketing Optimization Platform (MOP) on the Salesforce AppExchange. Fortune 500 leaders and organizations around the world leverage DESelect to help marketing teams segment audiences, optimize marketing frequency, and power highly personalized campaigns. Founded in 2019, DESelect has offices in Antwerp, Belgium; and Austin, Texas.

SOURCE DEselect

News Releases in Similar Topics

