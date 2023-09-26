Desenio launches new collaboration with Lone Fox

  • Launching today: a very special Ambassador Collection: Desenio X Lone Fox
  • Lone Fox collaborated with the Desenio Design Studio in the designing of these art prints.
  • Desenio is a wall art and interior design e-commerce company with a focus on art designed in-house at our Design Studio in Stockholm, Sweden.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Michael Scott created the Lone Fox channel on Youtube back in 2018 as an outlet to share his love for crafting and DIY projects. Since then, his following has skyrocketed, and he has inspired interior design lovers around the world.

"My collection with Desenio ties back my own design style in that they are a mix of old and new, so I really wanted to have some of the prints feel modern, but still have some old and aged elements to them," says Drew Michael Scott.

The Ambassador Collection; Desenio x Lone Fox
"The great thing about this collection is that I think there's really something for every single room. There's a versatility to these prints which I really love and I can see myself using these prints in so many different spaces," says Drew Michael Scott.

Download high-res images from the collection HERE

About Us 

At Desenio, we are passionate about interiors and specifically Scandinavian design. Our business idea is simple: stylish wall art should be affordable to everyone. Since the business was founded in 2010, we have grown exponentially. We boast an online presence in 33 countries and are steadily breaking into new markets. At Desenio, you will find Scandinavia's widest range of posters along with frames, hangers, picture ledges and clips. We frequently add new items to our range, in order to keep abreast of the latest interior and Scandinavian designs. We have something to suit every room and style of interior.

For more information: www.desenio.com

