Desert Control Appoints New Board Members

SANDNES, Norway, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control (OSE: DSRT), a leading provider of innovative solutions to enhance soil health, conserve water, and promote ecosystem resilience, announces the appointment of Lars Raunholt Eismark and Roar Husby to its Board of Directors. These appointments bring significant expertise in strategy, finance, and growth management to support Desert Control's mission and future growth.

Lars Raunholt Eismark, a seasoned strategy consultant, holds a master's degree in business administration from Copenhagen Business School and a bachelor's degree in business administration & Commercial Law. He has also completed executive programs at London Business School, Harvard Business School, and Kellogg Business School. He has extensive experience in strategy consulting and financial advisory, having served as a Senior Partner at A.T. Kearney in Europe, Director at Andersen Consulting and medical device company Radiometer. He has also held various advisory and board roles at organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), CVC Capital Partners, Solix Equity Partners, Twoday A/S, and Uhrenholt. Mr. Eismark's extensive experience and strategic insight will be pivotal in shaping Desert Control's corporate and equity strategy.

Roar Husby, a graduate of The London School of Economics and Political Science, complements the board with his extensive background in financial management, public markets, and growth companies. Mr. Husby has served as CFO of the publicly listed company SalMar ASA (second largest Salmon farmer in the world with a stellar track record of value creation) and has over a decade of experience in direct investment companies managing both investment, value creation and exit processes. Currently with LIN AS, a top-10 shareholder in Desert Control, his deep understanding of financial strategy, investment management, and public market dynamics strengthens Desert Control's economic stewardship and growth potential. Mr. Husby's proven track record in managing growth companies will be valuable as Desert Control continues its growth journey.

Knut Nesse, Chair of Desert Control, commented, "The addition of these two distinguished board members brings critical expertise that will drive our growth and enhance long-term shareholder value. Lars and Roar's combined experience in global capital markets, corporate strategy, and financial advisory will be instrumental in unlocking Desert Control's future potential."

For further inquiries, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen

CEO, Desert Control

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +47 957 77 777

