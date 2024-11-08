Desert Control Secures Binding Agreement with Berkeley Country Club for Golf Course Deployment of its Water Conservation Technology

SANDNES, Norway, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control AS ("DSRT" or "the Company"), a leader in soil and water conservation technology, has signed an agreement through its U.S. subsidiary, Desert Control Americas Inc., with Berkeley Country Club for the phased deployment of Desert Control's water conservation technology at the Country Club's prestigious golf course located in the Berkeley Hills above the community of El Cerrito, California.

This agreement, subject to successful initial validation phases, aims to implement Desert Control's water conservation technology across the entire 63-acre golf course. This marks a significant milestone for Desert Control, as its first commitment to a full-course deployment in the United States.

The agreement's structure includes initial validation stages to ensure the technology's efficacy on Berkeley Country Club's golf course. Based on successful outcomes, full deployment is anticipated in the second half of 2025. The agreement is based on an outcome-based business model that generates monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for Desert Control calculated on achieved water savings. Subject to the successful outcome, the contract value over the initial five-year agreement term has the potential to exceed NOK 6 million for the Company, with significant economic value creation for Berkley Country Club driven by future water savings.

"Our collaboration with Berkeley Country Club is a milestone in bringing Desert Control's water conservation solutions to the U.S. golf market," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. "We are honored to partner with this prestigious golf club driven by shared goals to achieve substantial water savings, economic, and sustainability benefits, providing the golf industry with a leading example of progress on the path toward responsible resource management and an even greener sport."

"We are excited to partner with Desert Control in pioneering a sustainable future for the golf industry," said Jeff Perry, General Manager of Berkeley Country Club. "We are strongly committed to environmental stewardship and the responsible use of water and natural resources. By adopting Desert Control's innovative water conservation solution, we aim to improve water retention in the soil, allowing us to irrigate less frequently without changing the course's turf conditions. By using less water, we benefit both the environment and our bottom line."

Desert Control's technology enhances soil's long-term water-holding capacity, allowing golf courses to reduce irrigation needs while maintaining turf quality. This aligns with the industry's growing focus on sustainable practices and operational cost efficiency.

