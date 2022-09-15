Desert Diamond Casinos West Valley to Sell Contents of Interim Casino in Public Auction

LocalAuctions.com to host an online auction featuring the contents of the Desert Diamond Casinos West Valley Interim Casino. The Auction is open to the public and bids will be accepted online now through Monday Sept. 19th at 7pm on LocalAuctions.com.

GLENDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2015, Desert Diamond Casinos West Valley opened its 49,000-square-foot Interim Casino in Glendale Arizona just east of the 101 freeway and Northern Ave. The temporary gaming space was home to over a thousand slot machines, a full bar, and a food court. It operated as the interim casino until the current 75,000-square-foot entertainment & gaming venue was built.

Desert Diamond Casinos West Valley Interim Casino Grand Opening 2015

Now, as Desert Diamond Casinos West Valley continues to grow, it plans on using the old interim casino space for warehousing & storage to support its ongoing operations. Demolition and renovation of the interior space is scheduled for early October 2022. In the meantime, the contents of the former interim casino must be removed and cleared out before construction can begin.

Desert Diamond Casinos West Valley has decided to conduct an online auction of the remaining assets and open it up to the general public and valley residents. "It is not often the public is invited to purchase items from such a large organization" says Chris Rushford, Head of Operations for LocalAuctions.com. He adds "I think this is an amazing opportunity for valley residents to get a chance to buy a piece of the first casino to open in Glendale."

There are over 200 items up for auction including the complete bar, restaurant equipment, light up signs, kiosks, ceiling mount speakers, surveillance cameras, custom decorative lighting and other decor and casino items. "Even though there are no slot machines or gaming tables for auction, there are some amazing and unique items to bid on for businesses and residents alike" says Chris.

The online only auction is taking place on LocalAuctions.com and is open for bidding now through Monday September 19th at 7pm. There is an in person preview that will be held on Monday from 9am until 3pm for anyone that would like to see the items before placing a bid. The location address is 9431 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305.

Participants must register on LocalAuctions.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Friday November 23rd at 4pm. For more information visit LocalAuctions.com or call 602-875-7336. Please do not contact Desert Diamond Casinos for questions regarding the auction.

SOURCE LocalAuctions.com