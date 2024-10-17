Desert Donuts Celebrates Colorado Expansion with First Franchise Shop in Greenwood Village

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Donuts, the Arizona-based dessert shop specializing in cooked-to-order cake donuts, proudly announces the grand opening of its first franchise location in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on October 5, 2024. This milestone follows the company's decision to offer franchise opportunities in February 2024. The Colorado franchisee team, led by Justin Daigle, Vanessa Daigle, and Brian Richardson, plans to open 25 dessert shops across the state, with the second location in Highlands Ranch set to open in November 2024.

Desert Donuts is a custom dessert shop specializing in cooked-to-order cake donuts

Despite its name, Desert Donuts is not a traditional donut shop but a custom dessert shop that elevates the donut experience. Since its founding in Phoenix in 2013, Desert Donuts has perfected the process of cooking donuts to order. Each donut is made fresh in front of the customer, ensuring warm treats every time. It takes only a few minutes to prepare a single donut, and about 8-10 minutes for a dozen. Customers can also enjoy the "Share Your Happy" wall, where they can write or draw while waiting for their desserts; this feature is refreshed weekly to make room for new creativity.

"We are not just about donuts; we are about making people happy," said Michael Gallegos, the franchisor of Desert Donuts. "Our focus is on our customers, staff, franchisees, local community, and charities."

Desert Donuts offers over 60 signature cake donut varieties, with customers able to fully customize their donut from more than 20,000 combinations. The menu also includes unique dessert offerings such as:

donut regular shakes

donut coffee shakes

donut cereal shakes

donut ice cream pies

donut meals

donut sundaes

premium specialty coffee drinks

Among their one-of-a-kind dishes is the Gravy Chicken donut meal—a warm cake donut topped with a crispy breaded chicken breast and savory sausage gravy. Customers can satisfy their cravings until 8 PM at most locations; the new Colorado shop operates daily from 7 AM to 8 PM.

In addition to its innovative menu, Desert Donuts is committed to giving back through its Community First philosophy. Each franchise aligns with up to six local charities and schools, contributing to fundraising efforts and donations throughout the year. This dedication to community sets Desert Donuts apart, fostering a positive impact in every neighborhood they serve.

"When I decided to franchise Desert Donuts, people asked if I would change the name. My response was always, absolutely not," Gallegos explained. "It all started in the desert, so the plan is to bring a bit of our Arizona sunshine to other states."

Desert Donuts' rapid expansion aims to introduce its unique experience and community-driven model across the country. Following the successful launch of its first Colorado location, the company is poised for further growth through single, multi-unit, and area franchisee developers. This year, they also introduced Desert Donuts University, a dedicated resource for franchisees offering training and support.

Beyond its franchise growth, Desert Donuts has achieved several notable milestones in 2024. The company registered a trademark for its logo in July and launched the Dottie and Chip plushie toy line in April, available for sale at all locations and on Amazon as of September. Dottie and Chip keychains also debuted in September, expanding the company's beloved mascot merchandise.

For those seeking a sweet, exciting, and profitable business venture, a Desert Donuts franchise is worth considering. For more information on Desert Donuts and franchise opportunities, visit www.desertdonuts.com or contact the corporate office at (623) 343-4141.

