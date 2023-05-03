Desert Donuts Gets a Sweet Makeover: Veteran and Minority Owned Confectionery Relaunches with a New Owner, New Look and Build-Your-Own-Donut Menu

Get your happy on with fresh, made-to-order donuts, locally roasted coffee, and treats made from 10 different flavors of Blue Bell ice cream

PHOENIX, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Donuts announced it was under new ownership as of February 27th, 2023, and has been celebrating its grand reopening. Proudly veteran-owned by Michael Gallegos, Desert Donuts is known for its delicious cake donuts freshly made for each daily customer. This made-to-order approach ensures that the store never runs out, while customers always receive warm, fresh donuts every time – sweets they can customize with a wide variety of toppings and glazes.

"What makes us different from a typical donut shop is our customers always get to bite into warm donuts every time," said Michael. "With fresh donuts that usually take less than four minutes to receive after each order, it is truly a unique donut experience."

Along with their long list of popular, customizable donut recipes, Desert Donuts also offers 10 flavors of Blue Bell ice cream in a variety of cups, cones, shakes, malts, and floats. And to wash it all down, Desert Donuts prepares locally roasted coffee drinks such as mochas, macchiatos, lattes, and iced coffees.

Another standout feature of Desert Donuts is the vibe: Desert Donuts is an upbeat, happy, and friendly place. They encourage customers to use the Share Your Happy wall: a big mural inside the shop that customers can write on with erasable markers. The popular wall fills up fast and is erased every so often to make room for new messages.

Michael originally purchased the shop to teach his 11-year-old daughter about running a family-owned business, and he has big plans for the future: "I live within 5 miles of the shop, so it truly is a locally owned business. And when I asked my daughter what she wanted to be when she grows up, she said, 'to be the boss.' So, I decided it was time to teach her the fundamentals. And it made the most sense to do so with donuts and ice cream. She immediately stepped up and started learning, and I am so proud of her."

"My long-term plan for Desert Donuts is to open at least 10 more shops in Arizona within the next five years, and a minimum of one shop in each state by 2035. Life is short, but life can also be sweet. So, I will do my best to bring as many of my sweet donut shops to the world as I can!"

Prices start at just $2.75 per donut with a 15% discount when ordered in multiples of 6 – along with military discounts available to honor vets. Join the loyalty program by downloading the Desert Donuts app to receive even more discounts. Delivery is offered through Grubhub and DoorDash. And for the latest in-house events, deals, and specials, follow Desert Donuts on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.

About Desert Donuts – Get Your Happy On!

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Desert Donuts, Arizona's premier custom donut shop. Owned by Happy On LLC, this veteran and minority-owned business has been serving made-to-order cake donuts since 2013. Desert Donuts offers a wide selection of popular glazes, toppings, and drizzles to create a new decadent delight every time. Paired with high-quality locally roasted coffee and Blue Bell ice cream, it's a tasty combo the whole family can enjoy.

Giving back to the community is important to us, which is why we donate many donuts to Trevor's Vision, a local Phoenix organization that feeds the homeless. We also sponsor various groups, organizations, and birthday/family events, including a small-group paint class by reservation. Explore your new favorite donut shop at www.DesertDonutsAZ.com.

