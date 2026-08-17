Desert Financial Credit Union's Desert Safe Spend Account Receives National Certification by Banking Advocates as Safe, Affordable Account

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Bank On National Account Standards Certification of the Desert Safe Spend Account indicates that it meets over 25 features for safe and affordable consumer transaction accounts.

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union announced that its Desert Safe Spend Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2025 - 2026). The national safe account Standards, co-created by consumer advocates, leading national nonprofit organizations, civic leaders, and other financial institutions, designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure low cost, high functionality, and consumer safety.

Key features of the Desert Safe Spend Account include no overdraft or nonsufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. The account has a monthly cost of only $4.95, which can be waived with $250 or more in qualifying direct deposits per month. Desert Safe Spend is available in every one of Desert Financial's 51 branches across Arizona.

"Desert Safe Spend Checking is designed for members who do not qualify for a traditional checking account but still need an affordable and reliable way to manage their money," said Jeff Meshey, CEO and president of Desert Financial. "This certification recognizes our efforts to remove barriers and empower Arizonans with the resources they need to confidently manage their money and improve their financial well-being."

"The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to Desert Financial's Desert Safe Spend Account," said Jonathan Mintz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. "The Desert Safe Spend Account offers Arizonans residents who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product to access and manage their money. Desert Financial's offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them."

The goal of Bank On is to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. The Bank On National Account Standards identify critical product features for appropriate bank or credit union accounts, making it easier for local coalitions across the country to connect consumers to accounts that meet their needs.

With the addition of the Desert Safe Spend Account, Bank On National Account Standards are now available at over 46,000 branches in all 50 states and Washington, DC; financial institutions with Bank On certified accounts already comprise two-thirds of the national deposit market share. Data collected by the CFE Fund in partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis through Bank On's national reporting platform shows that these accounts are meeting consumers' needs; since their offering, millions of consumers have opened Bank On certified accounts, with approximately 85% of them opened by consumers new to the financial institutions.

The CFE Fund leads the national Bank On movement, supporting 100 local coalitions working to connect individuals and families to the financial mainstream through partnerships between governments, financial institutions, and community organizations. To learn more about Bank On and the National Account Standards click here, or follow the conversation on Bluesky @cfefund.bsky.social #BankOn.

For more information on Desert Financial and its Desert Safe Spend Account, visit desertfinancial.com

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For more than 87 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it's easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2026, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

About the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund)

The CFE Fund supports municipal efforts to improve the financial stability of households by leveraging opportunities unique to local government. By translating cutting-edge experience with large-scale programs, research, and policy in cities of all sizes, the CFE Fund assists mayors and other local leaders to identify, develop, fund, implement, and research pilots and programs that help families build assets and make the most of their financial resources. The CFE Fund is currently working in over 150 cities and counties, and has disbursed over $75 million to local governments and their partners to support these efforts. For more information, please visit www.cfefund.org or follow us on Bluesky at @cfefund.bsky.social.

About Bank On

The CFE Fund's national Bank On movement supports local coalition and financial institution efforts to connect consumers to safe, affordable banking accounts as a fundamental component of financial stability. Already, over 500 accounts at banks and credit unions nationwide – representing over two-thirds of the national deposit market share – are certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards, which designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure low cost, no surprise fees, high functionality, and consumer safety. More than 100 Bank On coalitions across the country are working to connect unbanked and underbanked individuals to certified accounts, often through leveraging large-scale government program and payment opportunities. Visit www.joinbankon.org for more information.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union