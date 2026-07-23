Desert Financial Credit Union Announces New Executive Vice President

Kevin Martin to help advance member experience and enterprise strategy

PHOENIX, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union has named Kevin Martin as its new executive vice president, bringing deep experience in credit union leadership, strategic planning and member experience to the organization.

Kevin Martin, Executive Vice President, Desert Financial Credit Union.

"I'm honored to join Desert Financial at such a pivotal moment for the credit union," said Martin. "What drew me here is the unmistakable focus on members and the communities we serve — that shared commitment to financial well-being is at the heart of everything this organization does. I look forward to partnering with this incredible team to deepen that impact, one member and one community at a time."

Martin joins Desert Financial after a lengthy career in the financial sector. He joined SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union in May 2013 as senior vice president of organizational performance and strategic planning where he was responsible for monitoring overall performance, anticipating risks and guiding organizational change to support long-term financial strength. His role later expanded to executive vice president, where he oversaw member experience, focusing on advancing service delivery and integrating insights across the enterprise to enhance the member journey.

Prior to joining the credit union industry, Martin held multiple consumer and commercial banking roles at Bank of America, including multi-product rewards strategy, mortgage process improvement, product management and merchant services performance management. He also brings several years of consulting and entrepreneurial experience.

Martin is heavily engaged in the credit union movement and broader financial services industry. He is a Credit Union Development Educator, a Credit Union Executives Society (CUES) CEO Institute graduate and a Certified Diversity Professional. He serves on the board of the CURQL Collective and was the founding president of the African-American Credit Union Coalition's West Coast Chapter. He is a recognized advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion and was named one of "100 Most Influential African American Leaders in Business" in 2022 and received the CUES Exceptional Leader Award.

Martin holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering & Applied Science, where he also played football, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

"Kevin brings a mindset that challenges us to think bigger about what's possible for our members and our communities," said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO of Desert Financial. "He understands that meaningful growth is about creating experiences that genuinely improve people's lives. That combination of purpose and forward-thinking leadership is exactly what we need as we look to the future."

For more information about Desert Financial Credit Union, visit DesertFinancial.com.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For more than 87 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it's easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2026, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union