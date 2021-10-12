Desert Harvest Aloe Vera Gelé Receives National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance

ELLSWORTH, Maine, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Harvest , the market leader in high quality, scientifically studied, all-natural supplements and skincare, has announced today that it has received the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance for its Aloe Vera Gelé. Effective immediately, the NEA seal helps individuals recognize products that are suitable for care of eczema or sensitive skin.

"We're honored to have received the NEA Seal of Acceptance for our Aloe Vera Gelé," said Desert Harvest Chief Executive Officer Heather Florio. "We're thrilled to share the news, and that our Aloe Vera Gelé can help those with eczema and other skin conditions."

Made with the highest-grade organic cold-processed Aloe Vera gel, Desert Harvest Aloe Vera Gelé is formulated to moisturize, soothe and help relieve inflammation and redness. The product penetrates deep into the dermis to help keep the skin hydrated, improve natural firmness and promote skin regeneration. Packed with antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial and antiviral compounds, Aloe Vera Gelé may also help prevent wound infections, stimulate collagen, and other benefits. It is dermatologically, clinically, and allergy tested, 100% natural, and free of parabens, petrochemicals and artificial ingredients.

"Aloe Vera has demonstrated to be effective for many people with eczema," added Florio. "Our Aloe Vera Gelé was designed for those with the condition and other skin issues."

Aloe Vera Gelé is available online and offline at multiple retailers and healthcare practitioners, as well as the Desert Harvest online store. For more information, visit www.desertharvest.com .

About Desert Harvest

Desert Harvest has spent over two decades focusing on the overall health needs of those underserved and living with under-recognized conditions worldwide. Desert Harvest was the first to discover the symptom-relieving benefits of Super-Strength Freeze-Dried Aloe Vera, born out of a need to help a family member suffering from a bladder condition. Today, Desert Harvest meets the relief needs for people suffering from urological, women's health issues, sexual health issues, radiation, oncology therapy, and more, with the highest quality, scientifically studied, all-natural supplements, and skincare. The company's corporate guiding principles and values are founded on fairness, honesty, responsiveness, and mutual trust. Its products and the working environments of its team are built on respect for our planet and humanity. For more information, visit https://www.desertharvest.com/ .

SOURCE Desert Harvest