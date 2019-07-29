Desert Hope Treatment Center Opens Recovery Campus

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Hope Treatment Center , a leading provider of substance use treatment services, is providing the recovery community with a new place to turn for ongoing support and resources. Starting August 1, Desert Hope's Rainbow Campus, located at 2975 S. Rainbow Blvd., will offer free recovery meetings twice a week - Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m.

"We know that recovery from drug and alcohol addiction is a lifelong journey, and community support is a critical component to maintaining sobriety and avoiding a relapse," said Ambrozino Storr, Desert Hope Treatment Center CEO. "The weekly meetings are just the beginning of what we have planned for the campus."

A recovery bookstore and boutique are also slated to open in the coming weeks, offering an array of items, including 12-step literature, books, sobriety coins and recovery inspired clothing and jewelry. The campus will also serve as a meeting site for Desert Hope alumni who have completed treatment and want to stay engaged with their peers and participate in group activities.

An estimated 22 million Americans are in recovery, making up about 7% of the population.

"Our Rainbow Campus will serve as a safe place for those who have battled this disease and are on the path to a better life," said Storr.

For more information about offerings at Desert Hope's Rainbow Campus, contact Alumni Manager Dee Wirth, at 702-556-7259 or dwirth@contactaac.com.

About Desert Hope Treatment Center

Desert Hope Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) family of treatment centers. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.DesertHopeTreatment.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

