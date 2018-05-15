Desert Hope Treatment Center Recognized for Providing Gold Standard of Care

The dual-diagnosis curriculum employed by the expert medical staff at Desert Hope is complemented with the use of industry best practices and addiction therapy types. Individual, customized treatment plans are utilized to ensure that patients are wholly treated – co-occurring mental health disorders, ongoing health issues and personal history are taken in to account when developing a tailored plan. The addiction professionals at Desert Hope provide patients with informative recovery tools, resources and education for successful treatment and prolonged recovery.

To learn more about the treatments offered at Desert Hope, visit https://deserthopetreatment.com/addiction-treatment-services-las-vegas/therapy-types/.

"Having achieved The Joint Commission accreditation translates into a trust that patients and their families will receive the highest level of clinical and medical care provided by a team of dedicated employees," said Ambrozino Storr, CEO of Desert Hope Treatment Center. "This honorable distinction further establishes Desert Hope as a treatment center that provides the highest quality of addiction services in a safe, progressive and comfortable environment."

To obtain accreditation, Desert Hope underwent an extensive review process, which included a rigorous on-site survey. The facility demonstrated compliance with behavior healthcare standards related to several areas including treatment and services; environment and care; leadership; and screening procedures for early detection of imminent harm.

"The Joint Commission accreditation provides behavioral health care organizations with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas related to the care of individuals and their families," said Julia Finken, RN, BSN, MBA, CSSBB, CPHQ, executive director, Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "We commend Desert Hope for its efforts."

The Joint Commission accreditation is the second international certification bestowed upon Desert Hope; the treatment center is also CARF™- accredited, which further illustrates their commitment to continually improving services and serving their community.

