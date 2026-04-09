INDIO, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Hospitality Group is proud to announce an exciting lineup of exclusive VIP parties taking place throughout the Coachella festival weekend, beginning Friday. Known for delivering elevated luxury experiences, Desert Hospitality Group is set to host a series of high-end events tailored for festival-goers seeking unforgettable moments in a private, upscale setting.

Desert Hospitality Group Announces Exclusive VIP Parties and Concierge Services for Coachella Weekend Desert Hospitality Group is proud to announce an exciting lineup of exclusive VIP parties taking place throughout the Coachella festival weekend, beginning Friday. Known for delivering elevated luxury experiences, Desert Hospitality Group is set to host a series of high-end events tailored for festival-goers seeking unforgettable moments in a private, upscale setting.

With over 15 years of experience providing VIP services for the Coachella festival, Desert Hospitality Group has established itself as a trusted leader in luxury event hosting and concierge solutions.

From intimate gatherings to high-energy celebrations, each event is designed to bring together music lovers, influencers, and industry insiders in an atmosphere defined by style, comfort, and exceptional service.

In addition to its curated party experiences, Desert Hospitality Group offers a wide variety of VIP concierge services to enhance every aspect of the Coachella experience. Services include private transportation, luxury accommodations, event access, personal hosts, and customized itineraries—ensuring guests can focus on enjoying the festival while every detail is handled seamlessly.

"Our goal is to redefine the festival experience by providing a level of service and exclusivity that goes beyond expectations," said Alen Hakopian, Vice President of Desert Hospitality Group. "With more than 15 years of experience supporting Coachella guests, we take pride in delivering seamless, high-end experiences that allow our clients to fully enjoy the festival without limits."

For more information about VIP party access and concierge services, please visit deserthospitalitygroup.com.

Media Contact:

Desert Hospitality Group

Alen Hakopian, Vice President

[email protected]

(760) 659-7623

SOURCE Desert Hospitality Group