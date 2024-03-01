Desert Hospitality Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Hospitality Management is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, combining the renowned Hilton brand's commitment to quality with Desert Hospitality Management's expertise in operational excellence.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Desert Hospitality Management," said Christian Harris, General Manager for Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center. "This partnership represents a strategic decision to elevate our guest experience and operational efficiency. We believe that Desert Hospitality Management's proven track record in the hospitality industry aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests."

In 2022 Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center won the Conrad Achievement Award. This award's criteria include a ranking in the top 1% of Embassy Suites across the Americas, based on customer satisfaction ranking, employee service quality and inspection outcomes. "To receive the Conrad Achievement Award is a tremendous accomplishment," said Ghee Alexander, Chief Operating Officer for Desert Hospitality Management. "We're extremely proud of the hotel's accomplishments to date and excited to be moving into this next chapter of growth together as partners."

Desert Hospitality Management brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic approach to hotel management, emphasizing a people-first philosophy to enhance guest satisfaction. Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement aligns perfectly with Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center's values, ensuring a harmonious and mutually beneficial partnership. "As we step into this partnership with Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center, we are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the hotel's success and uphold the high standards that the Hilton brand is known for," stated Alexander. "Our team is dedicated to delivering operational excellence, fostering a positive work environment, and exceeding guest expectations."

Desert Hospitality Management and Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center are confident that this collaboration will contribute to the growth and success of the hotel in the competitive hospitality landscape.

About Desert Hospitality Management:

Desert Hospitality Management (DHM) is a leading hotel management company located in Tucson, Arizona. DHM provides operational excellence, innovative solutions, and personalized service in the hospitality industry. Their vast portfolio of successful properties includes leading hotel brands for Hilton, Marriott and Wyndham. DHM is committed to exceeding industry standards and delivering unparalleled results for its expanding portfolio of hotels.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center:

Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center is located across from the campus of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC). The hotel offers 195 spacious suites, complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast, fitness center, exceptional meeting rooms, indoor pool and outdoor patio seating with a fire pit and a range of amenities designed to provide guests with a comfortable and enjoyable stay. With a commitment to exceptional service, Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City is a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers.

