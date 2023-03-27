DESERT MOUNTAIN ADOPTS ADVANCE NOTICE POLICY

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.'s ("DME" or the "Company") has is pleased to announce the approval by its Board of Directors effective today of the adoption of an advance notice policy (the "Policy") that requires advance notice to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the B.C. Business Corporations Act (the "Act"), or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act.

Among other things, the Policy fixes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form. In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting; provided, however, that if the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made no later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement. In accordance with the terms of the Advance Notice Policy, the Advance Notice Policy will be put to shareholders of the Company for approval at next year's annual general meeting. If the Advance Notice Policy is not confirmed at that time by ordinary resolution of shareholders, then the Advance Notice Policy will terminate and be of no further force and effect following the termination of that meeting.

The Advance Notice Policy is in full force and effect as of the date it was approved. A copy of the Advance Notice Policy is also available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries. We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Chairman & CEO

