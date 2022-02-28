DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY DISCOVERS HYDROGEN FIELD IN ARIZONA

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") From the President of the Company.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (DME) is pleased to announce that it has defined three edges of a Hydrogen field with wells #4 (11-1), #5 (1-1), #6 (10-1). The Company has set and cemented surface and intermediate strings of casing and is in the process of finishing up drilling in the McCauley field. Based on information garnered from drilling operations thus far, the Company is planning on setting and cementing additional production casing to total depth. The well will be drilled to a total depth of approximately 4,000' into the top of the granite formation.

"Our excellent geologic and drilling team is meeting and hitting our objectives in this well. The company is now six for six in drilling wells in Arizona. We had originally seen multiple hydrogen bearing zones in wells #4 and #5. In well #4 we were not able to sample the hydrogen other than with the mass spectrometer. In well #5 & #6 we were able to see the full spectrum of all known elements and were able to decern that in three hydrogen bearing zones," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of DME. "The thickest is approximately 32' thick of extremely high quality without the presence of sulfur or other elements which would create detrimental issues with future production. Well #4 established the SE corner of the field, well #5 established the eastern edge of the field and well #6 established the SW corner of the field. Our internal geographic modelling has thus far, been within 2' plus or minus on all helium and hydrogen bearing zones. Therefore, the Company feels that its current private and state leaseholds encompass all of the water-free production areas within the inferred nine to ten square miles of this field for both helium and hydrogen." Water-free production of helium and hydrogen is a key component of long-term operation costs.

The current production of hydrogen comes from steam-methane reforming, electrolysis and bio-mass. Our discovery of basically clean hydrogen in situ makes DME a leader in this quickly evolving green business. "I am extremely proud of the great strides our engineering, drilling teams and our cementing contractor have made in respect to developing specific techniques using safe, food-grade and higher components for cementing casing in one pass," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of DME. "We strive to be the successful innovators of our industry. The company is moving forward, innovating and developing responsible drilling techniques in a cost-effective and efficient manner. This serves to protect the surface and aquifers for future generations of Arizonians. In that spirit, we have chosen to work with the various state agencies to develop guidelines, based on our successes in varied downhole environments, then pass on critical information to any company drilling any type of well in Arizona so that the water resources can be protected." The company will provide additional information on this well after the final casing is set, cemented and the rig moved to the next location.

Hydrogen is much more efficient than gasoline, but it's four times more expensive. Current pricing for an equivalent gallon of hydrogen compared to a gallon of gasoline is approximately 4 to 1, or $12 per gallon of hydrogen to $3 per gallon of unleaded 87 octane gasoline. (Source, calmatters.org).

The Company has transferred its interest in the Oklahoma oil & gas properties to another company for which the company is not required to expend any further monies and will receive an overriding royalty on all future operations from the KGSU.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

