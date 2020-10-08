Desert Riviera in Palm Springs Named Best Small Hotel in the United States

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Riviera Hotel , an 11 room boutique hotel, has been recognized by Tripadvisor as the #1 Small Hotel in the United States in the 2020 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards. The hotel was also awarded in the categories of Best Service in the US and Best Small Hotels in the World.

This is the second year in a row that Desert Riviera Hotel received the prestigious award. The hotel was previously named Best Small Hotel in the US in the 2019 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.

Evening photo of Desert Riviera Hotel's heated pool and guest barbecue area on the left. The Desert Riviera sign, surrounded by desert landscaping and palm trees, welcomes guests.

Nearby sister property Hotel California in Palm Springs was also named a 2020 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award winner for Romantic Hotels in the United States.

The 2020 Travelers' Choice winners are based on Tripadvisor reviews and exemplify travelers' ultimate favorites. The Best of the Best Awards represents the top 1% of hospitality businesses around the world.

To see traveler reviews, photos, and hotel information for Desert Riviera Hotel, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g32847-d633478-Reviews-Desert_Riviera_Hotel-Palm_Springs_Greater_Palm_Springs_California.html

About Desert Riviera Hotel

Desert Riviera is an exquisite yet cozy 11-room hotel that brings together iconic Palm Springs midcentury modern architecture with incredible service and gorgeous mountain views. Located on the popular south side of Palm Springs, the hotel offers a full range of complimentary amenities, including guest kitchen and barbecues, continental breakfast, locally roasted coffee, Apple TVs, and a 24-hour heated pool.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform, helps 463 million travelers each month make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 860 million reviews and opinions of 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

Media Contact

Maria Angelo

760-327-5314

[email protected]

SOURCE Desert Riviera Hotel