Desert Rose Academy to Launch Innovative Chess Tournament during School Choice Week

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's in a game of chess? For students at Desert Rose Academy, chess means an opportunity to develop creativity, problem-solving, and self-confidence. The charter school for at-risk Arizona youth will be hosting its first chess tournament during National School Choice Week this January.

The chess tournament will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. Desert Rose Academy has invited other charter, alternative, and traditional schools in the area to join the tournament, which will take place at Desert Rose Academy and be attended by students, teachers, parents, and other community members.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

It also coincides with Desert Rose Academy celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving southern Arizona at-risk youth.

"Chess develops creativity while helping our students learn to think," said Rick Ellis, assistant principal at Desert Rose Academy. "Chess also teaches our students how to win and lose humbly."

Desert Rose Academy offers a safe, small school environment where at-risk students in grades 9-12 thrive by exploring extracurricular interests while working with teachers to complete their high school coursework.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

