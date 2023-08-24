DESERT SMASH ANNOUNCES 20TH ANNIVERSARY CHARITY TENNIS EVENT

The 20thAnnual Desert Smash will be produced by Brand Innovators at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 4-5, 2024

LA QUINTA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Smash, the most preeminent and globally recognized charity celebrity tennis event in the world, is heading back to La Quinta Resort & Club to serve up an all-star 20th anniversary event on March 4-5 of next year.

Since inception two decades ago, Desert Smash has been a sell-out affair, raising over $3.6M for various charities, including Playing for Change Foundation, Variety, Sophie's Voice Foundation, Cancer for College, St Jude Children's Research Hospital and Yetunde Price Resource Center. This has been a direct result of the event's world-class alumni - some of the biggest names in Hollywood, music and professional tennis - who have put their egos aside and generously donated their time to come together for a good cause. Among those past players and participants are Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, Joe Pesci, Pete Sampras, Pink, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Marat Safi.

In 2024, Desert Smash will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary with a two-day tennis spectacular, welcoming a star-studded line-up of new and returning talent to battle it out on-court in the name of charity.

Among the tennis pros expected to participate in Desert Smash 2024 are; 2022 Roland Garros and US Open Finalist and current ATP Tour world #4, Casper Ruud, Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Belinda Bencic, plus 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Nick Kyrgios. Celebrities and performers also expected to make a comeback include Lance Bass, Robin Thicke, Gavin Rossdale, Natasha Beddingfield, with more to be announced soon.

"I'm humbled yet extremely proud of the success we've had with Desert Smash over the past two decades, and there's no doubt our 20th Anniversary will be one for the books" said Ryan Macaulay, Founder of the Desert Smash."We've had an incredible amount of support from premiere talent and brands year after year, and I'm excited to see what next year will bring as we work towards producing our biggest event yet."

The 20th Annual Desert Smash will deliver a packed two-day schedule of on-court matches, entertainment and can't-miss surprises, starting strong on March 4 with an Inaugural Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball Event. On March 5, fans can expect the traditional Annual Desert Smash Celebrity + Pro Tennis Matches, including a WTA Women's Singles Match, Celebrity + Pro Doubles Match, and an ATP Men's Singles Match. Following all the on-court fun, there will be a private 20th Anniversary Desert Smash Bash celebration featuring a surprise musical performance that Desert Smash is so well known for!

For live updates around Desert Smash 2024, including additional participants, charity partners and brand sponsors, please visit www.desertsmash.com

Desert Smash 2024

March 4-5

La Quinta Resort & Club

49-199 Eisenhower Drive

La Quinta, California 92253

About La Quinta Resort & Club

La Quinta Resort & Club, A Hilton Curio Collection Hotel is the original desert hideaway, and one of the premier greater Palm Springs resorts, set on 45 lush acres of vibrantly colored gardens and pathways located at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Offering personal refuge to Hollywood's elite and world travelers, the iconic resort features 620 elegantly-appointed casitas and suites and 98 villas, the 23,000-square-foot Spa La Quinta, nearly 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting facilities, 41 climate-controlled swimming pools and 53 hot spas, championship-caliber golf, 23 tennis courts and seven dining options including fine dining at the award winning Morgan's in the desert – a showcase of contemporary American cuisine inspired by the bounty of Coachella Valley. For more information, please visit www.laquintaresort.com .

About Brand Innovators

Established in 2011, the Brand Innovators community includes over 40,000 senior brand marketers from Fortune 500 and other leading brands from coast-to-coast, making it the largest professional network of its kind. www.brand-innovators.com.

