The 22nd annual charity event will be held at the La Quinta Resort & Club on March 2–3, 2026.

LA QUINTA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Smash, the legendary star-studded charity tennis experience, returns March 2–3, 2026 for its 22nd annual celebration at the world-renowned La Quinta Resort & Club.

DESERT SMASH ANNOUNCES THE USTA FOUNDATION AS BENEFICIARY PARTNER FOR 22nd ANNUAL EVENT IN MARCH

After a record-shattering $1.5 million raised in 2025, Desert Smash will once again bring together Hollywood stars, tennis champions, and fans for two action-packed days of high-energy play and entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the USTA Foundation, which is dedicated to transforming the lives of young people through the powerful combination of tennis, education and mentorship.

For over two decades now, Desert Smash, known for bringing together Hollywood and pro tennis for charity, has welcomed global icons and superstars including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe, Aryna Sabalenka, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Charlize Theron, and P!nk—each lending their star power to bring attention to the cause.

The 2026 event is shaping up to be another star-studded affair, with confirmed participating current and past Top 10 tennis pros from the ATP and WTA Tour, including four-time major champion and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka; former World No. 1 and two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin. Other WTA Tour stars include World No. 3 and two-time major champion Elena Rybakina, who recently won the Australian Open, World No. 10 Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko and rising American teenager Iva Jovic.

Several top names in men's tennis include last year's International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Bob and Mike Bryan, who won the most doubles titles (119) together in the Open Era, World No. 4, Alexander Zverev, World No. 5 Lorenzo Musetti, World No. 6 Alex de Minaur and former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini. Some of the best men and women pickleball players from the PPA Tour will participate: World No. 1 Ben Johns, Federico Staksrud, Tyson McGuffin, Anna Bright, Brooke Buckner and Tyra Black.

Other notable famous faces expected to attend include Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Yvonne Orji, Gavin Rossdale, Eric McCormack, Lance Bass, former NFL stars Reggie Bush and Jarvis Landry, Flava Flav, and more.

"Desert Smash has grown into a globally recognized entertainment experience where sport, culture, and purpose meet," said Ryan Macaulay, Desert Smash founder. "This March, we're channelling that energy to benefit the USTA Foundation—and have a great time while doing good."

The USTA Foundation supports more than 270 community-based organizations nationwide that use tennis as the vehicle to get young people ready for life's challenges and opportunities on and off the court by creating supportive spaces for them to learn, play and grow. Last year, more than 230,000 young people nationwide were served by these game-changing organizations.

"Desert Smash brings unmatched visibility, giving us a powerful platform to share our story and create lasting impact," said USTA Foundation CEO Ginny Ehrlich. "This partnership is about providing young people from under-resourced communities the tools they need to write their best life stories–on and off the court."

The 2026 celebration will open with the Celebrity Pickleball Challenge and culminate in the signature, now sold-out Celebrity-Pro Tennis Exhibition, where Hollywood's elite pair with ATP and WTA stars for a spectacle of skill, style, showmanship and laughs.

For the second consecutive year, Desert Smash will partner with HexClad, the world's most innovative kitchenware brand, to present a luxury culinary experience at the 'HexClad Cuisine Court', complete with custom menu offerings from pastaRAMEN, Prince Street Pizza, Campo Grande, and Chicas Tacos. Dobel Tequila, the official tequila of Desert Smash, will also return to serve its signature Ace Paloma cocktail featuring Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila courtside.

Tickets for Desert Smash are sold out, but VIP packages are still available. Visit www.desertsmash.com and follow @desertsmash for the latest news.

About Desert Smash

Desert Smash is an annual celebrity tennis event that has been bringing together Hollywood stars and professional tennis players since its inception in 2004. Held at the luxurious La Quinta Resort & Club, this high-energy, good vibe event raises significant funds for various charitable causes, combining competitive matches with entertainment and VIP experiences. Over the years, Desert Smash has grown into a premier, globally recognized event, drawing attention from media, brands, and fans worldwide while raising millions for impactful organizations.

About the USTA Foundation

USTA Foundation Incorporated (USTAF or USTA Foundation), the social impact arm of the United States Tennis Association Incorporated (USTA), supports a nationwide group of more than 270 community-based organizations that use tennis as a vehicle to prepare young people from under-resourced communities for the challenges and opportunities of life. These organizations are a part of the NJTL network, co-founded in 1969 by tennis and cultural icon Arthur Ashe, along with Charlie Pasarell and Sheridan Snyder. The USTA Foundation supports these NJTL chapters by providing grants, scholarships, capacity-building resources, and training, fortifying their local communities. USTAF has awarded approximately $64 million in grants and scholarships to date. For more information, visit ustafoundation.com and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Milly Jones, Media for Desert Smash, [email protected]

Mary Ilarraza, USTA Corporate Communications; [email protected]

Scott Miranda, Miranda & Co. Communications for USTA Foundation, [email protected]

