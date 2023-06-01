DESERT VIEW HOMES OPENS ITS THOUGHTFUL LINE IN EL PASO

The Thoughtful Home brand makes its debut in El Paso, Texas!

EL PASO, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert View Homes' newest line, the Thoughtful Home Collection, is now opening in El Paso's The View at Desert Springs community at 2233 Rocky Terrace Pl on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Our Thoughtful Home Collection is the culmination of 30 years of home building experience while leveraging our national scale to provide today's modern buyers with quality-built homes that include truly Thoughtful features at a great price! Not only is this a new, never-before-seen product line for our El Paso, TX market, we're delivering a new line of plans tailored to multiple buying groups after countless hours of lifestyle and neuroscience research.

Thoughtful Home Collection by Desert View Homes, El Paso, Texas. The View at Desert Springs.
Some of the base features we are most excited about are our whole house hospital grade air filtration, whole house water filtration, popup charging station in the kitchen, programmable voice commands throughout the house, secure garage package drop, automatic pet doors and pet rooms, office/homework nooks, morning kitchens, and much more. We are not just building smarter and healthier homes, but homes that make life easier.

Visit us during our all day Grand Opening on June 3rd, 2023. We will start with Yoga at the park at 9AM for both Kids and Adults, breakfast at the model, a petting zoo at 12PM, and home tours all day! Come see the "unparalleled collection of homes that represent decades of experience and research, resulting in our most technologically advanced residences to date".

Building Life's Greatest View

View Homes takes pride in crafting new homes inspired by innovation. Ones that blend timeless beauty with surprising standard features. Their best-in-class customer service exceeds expectations, and it's this approach that has won View Homes numerous local and national awards over the past 30 years.

For more information on View Homes, please visit www.YourViewHome.com

CONTACT: Elizabeth Caro 
EMAIL: [email protected]

Website: https://yourviewhome.com/communities/the-view-at-desert-springs/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/View-Homes/100076211529393/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viewhomes

