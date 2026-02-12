Deserving Student-Athletes from Cleveland and Raleigh Areas Named 2026 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award Winners

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Tipoff Club (ATOC) is pleased to announce that Vance Charter School senior Collin Hughes of Henderson, NC, and Sandusky High School senior Maekhiya Rameau of Sandusky, OH, have been named the national winners of the 2026 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award .

Administered by the ATOC, the Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award honors one male and one female student-athlete each year who exemplify extraordinary courage, perseverance, and leadership in the face of adversity, both on and off the basketball court. Established in 2020, the award recognizes high school players whose impact extends beyond the game to their schools and communities.

Hughes and Rameau were selected from a highly competitive field of 10 national finalists nominated by coaches, parents, and athletic directors from across the country. Each winner was honored with a school celebration attended by classmates, teachers, and teammates. In recognition of their achievements, Jersey Mike's donated $2,000 to each winner's high school basketball program and awarded an additional $5,000 directly to each recipient.

"Collin and Maekhiya represent everything this award stands for: strength, resilience, and leadership in the face of extraordinary challenges," said Eric Oberman, President of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. "Their stories remind us that courage isn't just about what happens during a game, but about showing up every day with determination, heart, and a commitment to something bigger than yourself."

Hughes' journey has been marked by remarkable resilience and determination. In March 2024, he was diagnosed with Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA), a rare and life-threatening blood disorder that caused his hemoglobin levels to plummet to a near-fatal 2.1. Over the course of a year, he endured multiple hospitalizations, chemotherapy, and blood transfusions. Despite the physical toll of treatment - including significant muscle loss from high-dose steroids -Hughes committed himself to recovery, often waking before dawn to travel more than an hour for training. His perseverance culminated in a triumphant return to the court, earning a starting role, all-conference honors, and helping lead Vance Charter School to its first conference championship, even as mid-season complications threatened to derail his comeback.

Rameau's courage has been defined by her unwavering self-reliance in the face of chronic housing instability and financial hardship. Since her freshman year, she and her family experienced periods of homelessness, moving between cars, hotels, and relatives' homes, while also navigating family separation that eventually led her to live with her grandmother. Despite inconsistent transportation, sleepless nights, and the emotional weight of her circumstances, Rameau remained steadfast in her commitment to her education and her team. Now a senior, she has emerged as a determined leader who channels her lived experiences into motivation, setting an example of perseverance and independence for her peers.

"At Jersey Mike's, we are continually inspired by student-athletes who rise above adversity and uplift those around them," said Jeff Hemschoot, Senior Vice President Marketing at Jersey Mike's Subs. "Collin and Maekhiya embody the true spirit of the Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements and the impact they are making in their communities."

For more information about the winners, visit astudentabove.com/winners .

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include AXIA Time, Jersey Mike's, MOLECULE and Werner Ladder. For more information, visit www.naismithtrophy.com .

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE'S

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #1 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in its communities. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

