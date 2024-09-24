DeshCap can now contractually guarantee lowest Business Insurance Cost worldwide

As Insurance Advisor independent of any broker or lobbyist, DeshCap focuses on negotiating with brokers as well as changing and triggering the language of commercial insurance policies, which barely anybody reads (not Management, not Insurance Brokers, and not most Insurance Underwriters).

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeshCap, a commercial insurance consultant independent of any broker or lobbyist with over a 10yr track record and ranked online #1 for Liability Risk worldwide, is now able to contractually guarantee the lowest Business Insurance Cost for tailored protection to Businesses.

Amidst increasing business insurance premiums and flawed insurance claim payouts, DeshCap's technology and know-how enables its team of insurance experts to scan, change, and trigger, the language of any commercial insurance policy resulting in the following one or more results for Businesses and Investors:

Lowest Insurance Cost for similar protection – can be contractually guaranteed in the global insurance marketplace Maximizing Compliance – word by word compliance with contractual obligations Better Operational Protection – covering relevant risks and clinically claiming the insurance wording Enhanced Financing – potential for better financing with banks due to better protection impacting Credit Risk Enhanced Investor Returns – potential for higher returns due to better protection impacting Investment Risk

Being industry and geography agnostic, DeshCap can either manage the insurance procurement on behalf of Management, which includes negotiating with brokers and claims management, or provide Management with analytics for their own execution, or provide select a la carte services such as analyzing your quotes for business insurance.

The ability to change and trigger the fine print of business insurance applies to all industries and the full spectrum of products including but not limited to:

Here is DeshCap's Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kv8cbQsAAHw

Contact:

DeshCap Support

***@deshcap.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13039919



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE DeshCap