Desi Natural Taps into Tradition with Launch Of "Memories Through Food" Campaign

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymundo's Food Group, a leading ethnic food producer, announced today that Desi Natural, the leading Dahi (Indian Style Yogurt) brand in the U.S., has introduced a new marketing campaign focused on authenticity, togetherness and helping their customers celebrate memories through food.

Dahi, an Indian style yogurt, has been part of the Asian Indian culture and diet since 500 BC. Desi Natural was the first brand to bring dahi to the U.S. retail stores over 20 years ago and remains the number one producer of the Indian style yogurt in the nation. The brand recently added lassi, yogurt drinks and flavored dahi to its iconic product portfolio, bringing more of the traditional, authentic flavors that not only honor Indian heritage but help create new memories through their food.

"At Desi Natural, we recognize how important it is to celebrate our heritage – our approach to creating authentic and flavorful yogurt, drinks and paneer is guided by the hands of those who came before us," said Larry LaPorta, General Manager of Raymundo's Food Group, Dairy. "We created Desi Natural Dahi to honor our heritage with the foods and recipes that evoke our most beloved memories and rites of passage."

Since food is truly the generational connection to the tastes and aroma of home, and is the universal language of happy memories, Desi Natural is inviting Asian Indians to celebrate and share their heritage through their love of food.

"For our "Memories Through Food" campaign we spoke directly with consumers across the country to learn more about what authentic homemade Indian food means to them." said Tom Lazzari, Marketing Director of Raymundo's Food Group. "We heard great stories around important childhood memories, keeping lost loved ones alive through food and sharing traditions and culture with family and friends. You will find some of these great stories featured in our latest commercial."

Desi Natural's authentic dahi has been helping consumers celebrate each stage of life's journey for more than 20 years. The "Memories Through Food" commercial can be seen at https://youtu.be/mvU4TA_k2mI.

Visit DesiFreshFoods.com for exclusive recipes from acclaimed chef Sanjeev Kapoor using Desi Natural Dahi.

About Raymundo's Food Group:

Raymundo's Food Group is an industry-leading maker of ethnic desserts, snacks, drinks, lassi and dahi, specializing in creating authentic and traditional food that builds faithful fans and loyal retailers. Raymundo's Food Group's family of brands include Raymundo's, Desi Natural, and NOGA. The company is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Bedford Park, IL. Through traditional flavors, nostalgic recipes, manufacturing expertise and steadfast quality standards, Raymundo's Food Group creates food that honors people and their cultures. To learn more, visit raymundosfoodgroup.com.

