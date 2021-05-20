Design + Sustainability Excellence: RainForest Water Wins iF Design Award 2021 in Packaging Design

The most beautiful and sustainable water in the world is winner of the iF Design Award 2021 for the discipline of Packaging Design

HEREDIA, Costa Rica, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 iF Design Awards have just been announced and, for this year's winners in Packaging Design, the focus is not only on outstanding design but those that fully embraced sustainability methods, recyclable materials and reusability.

RainForest Water, in partnership with Trivium Packaging, the $2.7 billion global metal packaging leader, is honored to share that it has been awarded an iF Design Award in Packaging Design for its design of infinitely recyclable and reusable aluminum bottle packaging.

"Trivium continues to push the envelope by designing premium metal packaging that grabs the attention of consumers while meeting the highest standards in design and sustainability," said John Blum, VP Quality & R&D, Americas for Trivium Packaging. "As new, emerging companies as well as large organizations increasingly look to eco-friendly packaging, we're proud that our infinitely recyclable solutions stand out as an appealing, popular choice."

RainForest Artesian Water bottle was designed to help eliminate single-use plastics that dominate the bottled water market. The bottle uses 25% recycled aluminum and can be re-closed, refilled and 100% recycled with no plastic components. Its intricate and eye-catching labeling pays homage to the source of the bottled water, namely the rainforest. The bottle's lightweight, re-closable and unbreakable elements appeal to the on-the-go, eco-conscience consumer who wants convenience and sustainability.

"This recognition fills us with excitement and gives us a boost to continue our fight against single-use plastic bottles," said Facundo Fischer, Chief Brand Officer of RainForest Artesian Water. "Trivium's trajectory as aluminum packaging manufacturers and our expertise in beautiful design has merged to create the most beautiful and most sustainable aluminum bottle ever created." Sourced from artesian springs, the water is gravity fed to the bottling plant without the use of energy. A portion of every sale goes towards reforestation.

Amongst nearly 10,000 entries from 52 countries, Rainforest Water's packaging won over the 98-member jury, made of independent experts from all over the world.

More information can be found in the "Winners section" of the iF World Design Guide.

About Trivium Packaging

Trivium Packaging is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal packaging for the world's leading brands. Trivium has more than 60 locations worldwide, employs close to 8,000 people with sales of $2.7 billion. www.TriviumPackaging.com

About Rainforest Water

"Stunningly beautiful and by far the most sustainable water in the world." Our award-winning aluminum bottles are revolutionizing the whole bottled water industry — 0% plastic from bottle to pallet, only using recyclable materials to pack our products. RainForest Water is bottled at source with love and respect in the magical RainForest at Campos Lapa Verde, Sarapiquí, Costa Rica. www.RainForestWater.com

Press Contact

Ariel Aizenman

[email protected]

+506 4000 8142

Related Files

Press Release - RainForest Water Wins iF Design Award 2021.pdf

iFDesignAward2021-Winner-RFW.jpg

Related Images

rainforest-water-winner-if-design.jpg

RainForest Water: WINNER iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

SOURCE RainForest Water