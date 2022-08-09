Design 1st Creates Revolutionary Air Flow Fitness Tracker: The World's First Wearable to Unlock the Power of Breath

Design 1st Innovates with Calibre: A Next-Generation Fitness Wearable That Measures Breath Flow and Composition For Advanced Calorie Burn, Respiratory Performance, and Metabolic Tracking in Real-Time.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Design 1st, one of the most prolific full-service product design-engineering firms across North America, has codesigned Calibre, a precise breath tracking wearable and app that collects data from multiple gas sensors to measure the composition and flow of inhaled and exhaled air, allowing it to measure dozens of biometrics with remarkable accuracy, including real-time calorie burn rates, oxygen intake and nutrient usage by your body. Calibre was launched to a selection of "beta" users in May of 2022.

Design 1st co-designs with Calibre Biometrics to create the world's first wearable air flow fitness tracker. A next generation fitness tracker that measures real-time metabolic and respiratory biometrics.

At a very early stage, Calibre Biometrics chose Design 1st as a design partner, after surveying major national design firms. Design 1st's standout integrated design process mitigates unnecessary risks while getting clients to market quickly. The team has over 75 design awards and a depth of experience honed within Design 1st, and from tenures at top Fortune 500 companies.

"Design 1st 's creative, product design, and mechanical engineering services really stand out. They are a smart, experienced team, and their rapid prototyping and test capabilities played a major role in shaping our innovative device. Design 1st is also a one-stop shop, including supply chain access. This latter part is fairly complex, but they're well connected to a system of manufacturers for prototyping and mass production, and their ability to bring all of this to the table really helped deliver the product we envisioned to market," says Udi Meirav, Founder and CEO at Calibre.

A key challenge for the Design 1st team was to determine human acceptance of this wearable fitness tracker. They had to successfully develop a device that was comfortable to wear, aesthetically appealing and engineered for precision and long-term use, as well as efficient mass production. The result is the world's first wearable that continually measures breath volume and composition, a significant departure from most wearable fitness trackers that primarily measure motion or heart rate.

"With Calibre, Design 1st had the opportunity to incorporate extensive early market and user research and continuous testing to successfully de-risk from possible design or engineering challenges down the road, given the uniqueness of the project. We're excited to have partnered with Calibre Biometrics to deliver a wearable that's truly the first of its kind," says Kevin Bailey, President and CEO at Design 1st.

Technologically advanced and a paragon of human-focused design, Calibre packs a suite of gas and pressure sensors into a tiny, portable, wireless module that clips to a comfortable face piece allowing users to go anywhere and do anything, while tracking dozens of real-time metabolic & respiratory biometrics, measured up to fifty times per second. Activity agnostic, its tracking app collects real-time data on airflow composition and enables users to monitor daily activity effects on the body.

About Design 1st:

Design 1st is one of the most trusted full-service product design firms across North America, with over 25 years of expertise, 1,000 products developed, and 130 client patents secured across a wide range of industries. As a design partner to innovative companies from Startups to Enterprises, the firm leverages core competencies in human behavior, industrial design, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, embedded firmware, and manufacturing setup. Design 1st has helped clients transform their physical ideas into commercialized hard goods products across a variety of industries. For more information, please visit their website, www.design1st.com

Media Contact:

Chelsea Freeman

Firecracker PR

(909) 573-7237

[email protected]

SOURCE Design 1st